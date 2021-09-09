Heavyweights Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury trade shocking R-rated barbs

September 9th, 2021

Mark Robinson

A war of words got underway as Tyson Fury emerged from the darkness into the media spotlight ahead of his fight with Deontay Wilder.

AS both sides confirmed the broadcasting rights for the Wilder trilogy, Fury began promotional duties. In one of his outbursts, Fury mentioned Dillian Whyte.

His compatriot the WBC interim champion to Fury’s full green and gold strap. The pair are on course to meet in the future.

After hearing Fury’s words, it wasn’t long before Whyte responded with a foul-mouthed rant.

“Tyson Fury, hey coke head if you are serious about fighting me, you and fish eyes Frank Warren stop talking s— and let’s do business.

“Not just talk s— online you know where am at #DONTDODRUGS.”

TYSON FURY

Fury came back: “I got a real fight to do first, then I take you as a keep busy fight, bum. I can beat you with one hand behind my back.

I see gypsy coward is @gypsyking101 back on the white lines again #DONTDODRUGS pic.twitter.com/uV77iz2SLf — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) September 8, 2021

“Dillian Whyte is a chinless piece of s—, who is a massive s—house. You were offered 5 million to fight AJ and declined.

“I’m putting you on notice, you bum. Try not to lose again before I smash you to bits in a keep busy fight for me before I smash Anthony Joshua,” he added.

Whyte responded: “Coke head, don’t talk about what you don’t know.

“Talk about the two times you got ordered to fight me and p—ied you gypsy coward. You know where I am at, coke head. Hit me up, baby. I got you covered.”

He concluded: “When I was young, I love guys like you, coke heads.”

Finally, Fury stated: “It’s ok. I’ll give you a small payday before I ko you, then it will be back to selling coke for you, dosser.”

“The Body Snatcher” used to train with Fury back in the Peter Fury days, and the pair were firm friends back then. Things have changed considerably in the years since.

Fury is now recognized as the best heavyweight in the world. At the same time, Whyte is trying his best to land a shot at the title.

Furthermore, if it ever happens is anyone’s guess. But judging by social media activity, it will be fun to watch it develop – even outside the ropes.

Follow World Boxing News on social media @worldboxingnews.