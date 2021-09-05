Kell Brook points out hilarious Canelo / Ollie Pope doppelganger moment

September 5th, 2021

Sky Sports

This week, Kell Brook pointed out an uncanny likeness between England cricketer Ollie Pope and pound-for-pound boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez.

As England took on India in their latest test match, Pope was spotted sitting on the balcony, taking in the cricket action.

The Surrey wicket-keeper, already bearing a likeness to Canelo anyway, positioned himself where it looked as though the Mexican superstar was about to take the bat at The Oval.

Brook shared the moment to hilarious consequences. “The Special One” stated: “I saw him very handy at golf, but now cricket? is there anything this man can’t do? – Canelo about to save the day versus India?

As you can imagine, the UK fans lapped it up and responded in kind to the Sheffield man’s eagles eyes.

“That’s a great shout, especially from that angle. I wonder if the lad Pope can box.”

“No, Canelo can do anything. He is master of everything but can’t beat India in cricket,” said another.

KELL BROOK CAREER

Brook remains in limbo regarding his boxing career after losing to Terence Crawford badly at the back end of last year.

According to reports, Eddie Hearn is trying desperately to reignite the Amir Khan fight as both men have nowhere else to go with their respective careers.

Brook vs. Khan was a solid fight six or seven years ago. Sadly, now it’s just two over-the-hill fighters looking for a final payday.

Without Sky Sports Box Office to prop up the fight, Hearn would have to get DAZN to lay on the big bucks to justify the clash. Whether that’s possible or not is anyone’s guess.

AMIR KHAN

Khan is back training in the United States after deciding to give boxing one more go. He’s also managing younger boxers’ careers too.

More should develop on whether the Brook fight can happen in the future. But it’s gone from a certain Wembley sellout to a potential O2 Arena hard-line push over the past few years.

Hearn will have to work hard to garner any real interest in this one.

