Caleb Plant will still fight Canelo Alvarez despite labeling P4P king ‘a cheat’

September 4th, 2021

Caleb Plant will go ahead with a challenge against Canelo Alvarez on November 6th despite reiterating his “cheat” claims against the Mexican.

“Sweet Hands” is adamant Canelo knew what he was doing when flagged for a banned substance in 2018, airing his views following a failed test by Canelo’s stablemate Oscar Valdez.

Unlike Canelo in 2018, who got banned for six months and had to scrap a fight with Gennadiy Golovkin, Valdez will be allowed to compete on September 10th.

Canelo’s next bout is against Plant on November 6th in Las Vegas. However, despite his strong words against Canelo, Plant seemingly has no intention of pulling out of his career-high payday.

Letting rip at the pound for pound king, Plant didn’t hold back.

“You mean to tell me you have made over 100 million and live in San Diego, but you ate some tacos or a steak at some random a– taco stand in Mexico or some random a– steak. Just doing that once made your [Clenbuterol] levels that high?

“Get the f— out of here. People don’t take this stuff out of confidence. They take it out of FEAR! They don’t want to let their nuts hang, so they take s— that’ll make them shrink.

“I said what I said, and I stand by it so f— whoever don’t like it. The people in the sport know what’s up, but those who don’t speak up are the same ones who cheat, just like them.

“It’s almost seems frowned upon to even speak up on this stuff in boxing, but idgaf.

“There’s a whole other world out there when it comes to banned substances. People in the fight game don’t wanna speak up about it. But I could care less. There’s no room for it.

CANELO ALVAREZ POSITIVE TEST

“As a matter of fact, don’t take my word for just watch this WHOLE video of what Robert Garcia thinks about Canelo testing positive,” he added.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The fact Plant is going in on Canelo Alvarez testing positive three years ago has some fearing their event might collapse.

Those strong accusations, though, might get stored by Canelo for the future. Then, subsequently used as fuel in the fire for the 31-year-old to become undisputed.

It seems strange when a fighter is so fiercely opposed to an opponent’s wrongdoing but then still goes ahead with fighting them.

Maybe Caleb Plant has his reasons for that. Whatever the case may be, their rivalry got dialed up a notch or two.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.