Heavyweight Andrey Mangushev scores TKO over Ismail Sillakh

September 3rd, 2021

Andrey Mangushev, a professional boxer from Miami, Florida knocked out the famous Ukrainian boxer Ismail Sillakh in a fight for the title of the champion of North America.

The bout ended in the third round, Mangushev stunted Sillakh with a right straight and pushed him against the ropes, after numerous of missed blows, the referee stopped the fight, ruling a technical knockout.

Andrey Mangushev became the holder of the vacant North American Boxing Federation (NABA-USA) heavyweight title, defeating his 36-year-old opponent, thereby keeping his boxing record undefeated.

This is not the first championship title in the professional career of the 23-year-old boxer, on January 30 of this year he won the Atlantic cruiserweight champion title of the American Boxing Federation (ABF), defeating an experienced Colombian boxer, a former contender for the WBA world champion title, Milton Nunez, by unanimous decision.

Mangushev has five victories in his boxing record, four of which he won by the way of knockout, and only one fight went the full distance.