Canelo Alvarez called ‘suspect’ by opponent Caleb Plant in drug test storm

September 3rd, 2021

Ed Mulholland / FOX

Canelo Alvarez inevitably got dragged into a drug test storm this week following the confirmation that camp-mate Oscar Valdez tested positive.

Valdez flagged for VADA-banned stimulant Phentermine in his system in both A and B samples. As a result, the WBC super-featherweight champion’s case got sent to the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Athletic Commission for a ruling.

In a move that shocked some in the boxing world, Valdez got a pass. It wasn’t long before big names spoke out against the move.

One of those is IBF super-middleweight belt-holder Caleb Plant, scheduled to face Canelo on November 6 in Las Vegas.

He didn’t hold back.

“Damn shame. Some people want to be great so bad that they cheat, and then some people want to be GREAT so bad that they DON’T. Doing that isn’t confidence. It’s FEAR!

“All of a sudden, we got chumps at home with their feet kicked up on their couch sipping a modelo who overnight know exactly what this drug and that drug do but can’t even pronounce the drug,” said Plant.

“Sweet Hands” then brought Canelo, who was banned for six months in 2018 for Clenbuterol, into the equation.

“Na @CANELOTEAM [Eddy Reynoso, Canelo’s trainer] and @Canelo deserve BITCH of the year!

“All of them are suspect. Everything out of that camp is intentional.

“They have the knowledge and experience to know better and the resources to have the best of the best in whatever they want but [taco] or [meat] or some [tea] is the reason.

“Nobody puts anything in my body without me getting it approved first by Vada (whose the strictest testing company) at this level.

“With everything that’s at risk, why would I let somebody else play with my name?”

CANELO ALVAREZ vs. PLANT

The bad blood between Canelo and Plant will undoubtedly intensify. But whether it has any bearing on the confirmed fight is unlikely.

Plant is in for a career-highest payday in two months. And unless something drastic happens with the Mexican superstar, Plant is sure to be in the opposite corner when the first bell rings.

Regarding Valdez, he’s still on course for a title defense against Robson Conceicao next week but has profound reputational damage control to do before that clash goes down.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.