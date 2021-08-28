Oscar De La Hoya opponent looks an absolute beast, warns KO is coming

August 28th, 2021

Lester Silva / Triller

“The Phenom” Vitor Belfort fired a stark warning to Oscar De La Hoya this week ahead of their cross-codes battle live on Triller Fight Club.

Belfort is in tremendous shape and looks like an absolute beast as he heads into the battle with De La Hoya as the favorite.

The former UFC superstar is training alongside his head trainer Derik Santos to shock the eleven-time world champion next month.

Boxer-turned-promoter De La Hoya will be shown no mercy by Belfort, despite agreeing to fight at the age of 48.

“My job is to knock people out, and I did and will continue to do so on September 11,” said Belfort.

“It takes courage for this challenge to fight De La Hoya. This is a legacy fight for me.”

On how seriously he’s taking the fight, MMA pioneer Belfort added: “Boxing is a true martial art, and I love it.

“I am the Muhammad Ali of my sport. I literally opened the Red Sea, me, and a few other guys as MMA was a new sport.

“We had to incorporate new rule sets and make it uniform. Boxing is an art, and this is a great crossover event for fans.”

Asked about his future in boxing, Belfort concluded: “I’m hoping after I win on September 11 to box again in December.

“I haven’t turned my back on MMA, but this is my focus now.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA UNDERDOG

De La Hoya looked decidedly slower than his old self when participating in his own workout earlier in the week. “The Golden Boy” does look in good shape, too, though.

Anyone’s guess how it all goes down. But De La Hoya told fans to put a lot of money on his underdog status for the contest.

The five-weight king is planning an extended stay despite his far advanced years.

Presented by Triller Fight Club, Belfort will battle ‘THE GOLDEN BOY,’ OSCAR DE LA HOYA, in the main event of LEGENDS II set for Saturday, September 11 at STAPLES Center.

