Massive announcement expected from DAZN, Matchroom and Golden Boy

August 27th, 2021

A massive announcement on the upcoming boxing schedule is expected by DAZN, Matchroom Boxing, and Golden Boy Promotions soon.

All three are currently bereft of any confirmed United States itinerary, something fans and media took note of in recent weeks.

Looking at DAZN’s forthcoming boxing shows for their subscribers, you could get forgiven for being a little worried at what you see.

Apart from a few US daytime broadcast Matchroom offerings from England, there’s little to write home about.

Fighters like Mikey Garcia and Gennadiy Golovkin. Plus, Devin Haney, Gilberto Ramirez, and Ryan Garcia are all yet to confirm anything for the coming months.

GGG

As World Boxing News Lead contributor Dan Rafael reported, only GGG has something lined up for the New Year against Ryota Murata.

Rafael reported last month: “It looks more and more unlikely based on people needing to be healthy for December.” And “nobody wanting to risk a cut or an injury,” the source told WBN.

He added that they “were discussed for a scenario in which the two titleholders would either defend their titles on the same card or fight on the same date from different locations on a split-site show.” And that both “would be streamed by DAZN, which would carry the unification fight as well.”

Therefore, as possible interim bouts got scrapped, the prospect of fans seeing Golovkin before the end of the year has disappeared.

It will be another year without a fight for Golovkin. The Kazakh puncher has now fought only four times in three years. At 39, that’s far from ideal.

DAZN BOXING SCHEDULE

Between them, Matchroom and Golden Boy possess a host of stars who are yet to appear on DAZN this year. Mainly due to the pandemic but also because of the Canelo Alvarez issue.

The pound for pound king held plans to fight Caleb Plant on DAZN for a short while until negotiations failed. Canelo then agreed to a Premier Boxing Champions request to fight Plant in the undisputed unification on one of their Pay Per View platforms.

An official announcement on this should happen sooner rather than later. And also regarding the DAZN scheduling list for future and current subscribers to consider.

SEPTEMBER

Lightweight stars Haney and Garcia are reportedly close to naming their next opponents without facing each other yet again. At the same time, 43-0 “Zurdo” Ramirez is keeping his fingers crossed for a clash with Dmitry Bivol.

Lots to arrange and release by all. And by September, the fans and media should know considerably more.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.