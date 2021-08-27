Ariel De La Torres working with Ismael Salas ahead of return

Team Jesse Rodriguez

Cuban sensation and undefeated super bantamweight prospect, Ariel “The Machine” De la Torre (6-0, 5 KOs), is in Las Vegas, NV, to start training with famed boxing coach, Ismael Salas.

De La Torre, who is managed by Jesse Rodriguez, is co-promoted with Warriors Boxing and Boxing Major League.

De La Torre, age 23, stands 5’5, and was born in Camaguey, Cuba. With an exceptional pedigree, De La Torre had an excellent amateur record and is considered one of the top global blue-chip prospects in boxing. In addition, he was the 2018 Super Flyweight Cuban National Champion.

“I’m very happy to be training in Las Vegas with Salas, who is one of the best boxing coaches in the world,” said De La Torre. “I know there will be a lot of great fighters in the gym, so I want to learn as much as possible form everyone, especially Salas. Training with world class fighters is only going to elevate my career.”

Ismael Salas is known as an elite coach having guided multiple fighters to world titles. His recent victory with WBA welterweight world champion Yordenis Ugas, who defeated boxing legend and 8-division world champion Manny Pacquiao this past Saturday, will go down in history as one of the best upsets of all time. Rodriguez is thrilled to have his fighter training with the best.

“In my opinion, Ismael Salas is a future Hall of Fame boxing coach, who is globally recognized for his great work, having build many world champions,” said Jesse Rodriguez. “Ariel De La Torre is a tremendous talent, and his punching power is immense for this division. I believe De La Torre will be a future champion and I can’t wait to get him his first fight in the United States.”

“I’m looking forward to making my USA debut by the end of this year,” De La Torre continued. “Everyone will see the explosiveness that God has blessed me with. My goal is take over the super bantamweight division.”