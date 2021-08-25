Jesse Hart pitted against Mike Guy on September 17 in Philly

August 25th, 2021

📷 Mikey Williams

Former world-title challenger Jesse Hart returns to Philadelphia to take on Mike Guy in an eight-round super middleweight battle that will headline a huge night of boxing that will take place on Friday night, September 17th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The special event is promoted by RDR Promotions.

Hart of Philadelphia has a record of 26-3 with 21 knockouts. The 32 year-old has twice battled for the super middleweight championship of the world only to fall just short to Gilberto Ramirez in fights that were decided by just a couple of points.

After a stellar amateur career, Hart turned professional on June 9, 2012 with a 1st round stoppage of Manuel Eastman in Las Vegas. That led to Hart winning his first 22 fights (20 by knockout), with victories over Tyrell Hendrix (10-2-2), Samuel Clarkson (10-2), Roberto Acevedo (8-2), Mike Jimenez (17-0), Andrew Hernandez (16-4-1), Alan Campa (16-2). Hart also has victories over Demond Nicholson (18-2), Mike Gavronksi (24-2-1) and Sullivan Barrera (22-2).

Hart is coming off a loss to current WBO Light Heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr. that took place on January 11, 2020 in Atlantic City.

Guy of Sacramento, California, has a record of 12-6-1 with five knockouts.

Guy, 40, is a 12 year-professional, who has wins over Jose Hernandez (6-1-1), Justin Thomas (12-0), Marco Delgado (5-0), Eric Moon (11-1). Guy is coming off a decision loss to world-title challenger John Ryder on December 18th in Hollywood, Florida.

Besides Hart-Guy, a loaded undercard has been assembled with an outstanding co-feature that will pit Samuel Teah taking on Larry Fryers in a Junior Welterweight bout scheduled for 10-rounds.

Teah of Philadelphia, has a record of 17-4-1 with seven knockouts. The 34 year-old Teah has been a staple on Nationally-Televised events has wins over O’Shaquie Foster (8-0), David Gonzales (8-0-2), Maynard Allison (9-2) and Kenneth Sims Jr. (13-1-1). Teah is coming off a defeat to highly regarded Brandun Lee on March 10th in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Fryers of Yonkers, New York via Clones, Ireland, has a record of 11-4 with four knockouts.

The 31 year-old Fryers is a five year-professional, who has a win over Charles Natal (9-0-2). In his last bout, Fryers lost talented prospect Xander Zayas on June 12th in Las Vegas.

In six-round bouts:

Romuel Cruz (5-0-1, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Roberto Pucheta (10-19-2, 6 KOs) of Jalisco, Mexico.

Muhsin Cason (8-0, 5 KOs) of Las Vegas takes on an opponent to be named in a cruiserweight bout.

In Four-round bouts:

Jabril Noble (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights David Boria (0-2) in a super featherweight bout.

Nicholas Sullivan (3-0, 1 KO) of Norfolk, VA will take on an opponent to be named in a lightweight affair.

Jerrod Miner (1-12-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia battles debuting Josh Aarons of Williamsport, PA in a bantamweight contest.

Boimah Karmo (1-0) of Sharon Hill, PA fights Raymond Kupula (9-9-1, 4 KO) of Monterrey, Mexico in a welterweight fight.

Brandon O’Callaghan (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia rumbles with Clifford Johnson (0-1) of Ashtabula, Ohio in a middleweight tussle.

Isaiah Johnson (1-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia takes on Llamar Kelly (0-1) of Lawrence, Massachusetts in a lightweight fight.

Tickets for this great night of boxing are $150, $100, $75 and $250 for VIP Box and can be purchased by contacting rdrboxing@yahoo.com or https://2300arena.showare.com/ordertickets.asp?p=373&src=default