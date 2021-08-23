World Boxing Association begin reducing 55 titles, cancel all interim bouts

August 23rd, 2021

Mark Robinson

The World Boxing Association released a blueprint recently to begin reducing the number of title belts in circulation. WBN had revealed the WBA had 55 titlists, more than all three of the major sanctioning bodies combined.

Anyone in possession of an interim belt will now get put forward to face a full champion at the earliest convenience.

It could be the first step to WBN once again recognizing the WBA after declassifying the organization earlier this year.

In 2013, the WBA promised WBN they would drop the “regular” version of their championships. It never happened.

Now, in a detailed plan, the WBA revealed the following information to WBN.

The WBA started its plan to reduce world titles, which began in August with different decisions made by the Championships Committee in favor of world boxing.

To date, different cases have gotten resolved, and other issues are still being worked on as we speak.

Some of the decisions that have gotten made are:

August 10th, 2021

Via resolution No. 2021081010, the Championships Committee approved the fight between Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas. It took place on August 21st in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Welterweight Super Championship.

August 10th, 2021

A mandatory fight was called to a purse bid on August 23rd in the Cruiserweight category. Arsen Goulamiriam (Super Champion) vs. Alexei Egorov (Gold Champion).

August 12th, 2021

After the controversy arising from the Gabriel Maestre vs. Mykal Fox fight held on August 7th, 2021, the president of the WBA, via Presidential Resolution No. 20210812, made the following decisions:

1. Requesting the Minnesota Boxing Commission to declare the Maestre-Fox fight a No-Contest.

2. Declaring the title vacant and ordering a direct rematch between Maestre and Fox.

Negotiations must begin immediately, or a purse bid will be called in 14 days, with a split of 50% for each boxer.

3. The WBA does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.

4. Suspending Gloria Martínez indefinitely for racist comments.

WBN Update: Mykal Fox’s representative, Marshall Kauffman, informed WBN that his fighter would not accept the rematch.

August 14, 2021

The Championships Committee of the World Boxing Association has decided to cancel the approval of the Interim Championships that were approved to date. The WBA Championships Committee will study on a case-by-case basis which Interim Champions will be ordered to fight the Champions.

August 16th, 2021

A communication was sent to Brandon Figueroa, informing him that the World Championships Committee has not received a request for his fight against Stephen Fulton on September 18th.

Therefore, the fight has not been sanctioned. If they proceed with the previous fight, the Super Bantamweight title will be declared vacant, according to rule C.10.

August 16th, 2021

The WBA communicated to Joshua Franco, informing him that after his victory against Andrew Moloney on August 14th. He has been designated as the mandatory challenger of the winner of the fight for the Super Flyweight Super Championship between Juan F. Estrada and Román González to be held on October 16th.

August 18th, 2021

A reminder was sent to Hiroto Kyoguchi (Super Champion) and Esteban Bermúdez (World Champion) of the order to negotiate their mandatory fight, sent on June 10th.

Since no response is received to date, they were given a period of 10 days (August 28th, 2021) to send the contracts. If no response is received, it will be called to pursue bids.

The split will be 65% for Kyoguchi and 35% for Bermúdez.

August 18th, 2021

The WBA sent a reminder to David Morrell (champion) and John Ryder (official challenger) of the order to negotiate their mandatory fight. This communication got sent on July 7th.

Since no response has been received to date, they were given a period of 10 days (August 28th, 2021) to send the contracts. If no response is received, it will be called to a purse bid.

August 18th, 2021

A communication was sent to Artem Dalakian, Flyweight Champion, and Luis Concepción, Interim Champion of the division, informing them of their obligation to negotiate their mandatory fight. The Committee granted them a 30-day period to negotiate, which ends on September 18th.

August 18th, 2021

In Cleveland, Ohio, a special permission request was received from Frank Warren-Queensberry Promotion, Daniel Dubois’ representative, to fight Joe Cusumano on August 29th, 2021.