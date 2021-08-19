The Entire DAZN Boxing Roster for 2021-22 – Part 2

August 19th, 2021

World Boxing News provides the second part of the entire DAZN boxing roster for 2021-22, following the first edition featuring Golden Boy Promotions.

This part sees the rest of the fighters listed, from Canelo Promotions to GGG boxing to Matchroom Boxing.

Featured as the main attractions from each are Canelo Alvarez, Gennadiy Golovkin, and Anthony Joshua.

CANELO PROMOTIONS

Canelo Alvarez holds a small but loyal stable that features on the DAZN network. Reports he will add Ryan Garcia to that list soon remain in circulation.

Canelo works alongside different promoters for each of his own fights and holds a deal with DAZN to produce his exclusive fight nights.

GGG BOXING

Middleweight star Gennadiy Golovkin is coming to the end of his career but still holds enough weight to command vast sums of money for his bouts.

As WBN reported, Golovkin will likely face Ryota Murata before a potential Canelo trilogy at 168 pounds in 2022.

MATCHROOM BOXING

Anthony Joshua is the main fighter with the UK-based promoters. The heavyweight champion, who fights almost entirely in the UK, is attempting to get through numerous mandatory challengers.

On September 25th, Joshua will battle former cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham stadium. The fight will be live on DAZN in over 170 countries.

A list of the places you cannot watch Joshua vs. Usyk is below:

United Kingdom (Sky Sports Box Office)

Ireland (Sky Sports Box Office)

Ukraine

France

Netherlands

China

Algeria

Bahrain

Chad

Djibouti

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Libya

Mauritania

Morocco

Oman

Palestine

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Somalia

South Sudan

Tunisia

UAE

Yemen

Check local listings if not stated.

