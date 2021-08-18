World Amateur Champion Mary Spencer set for pro debut on Sept 11

August 18th, 2021

It’s the moment Canadian fight fans have been anxiously awaiting. On September 11, 2021, Three Lions Promotions (TLP) proudly presents the professional debut of three-time World Amateur Champion Mary Spencer of the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation against Christina Barry of Winnipeg, Manitoba, at the Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

Spencer is easily one of the biggest Boxing Canada standouts to enter the punch-for-pay ranks in the last decade. The most decorated amateur in Boxing Canada’s storied history, Spencer’s three world championships, Pan-American gold, and 2012 Olympic appearance make her a dynamite prospect in the ever-expanding women’s division of professional boxing.

“It really feels like we’re a part of history,” said TLP managing director Daniel Otter. “No boxer has accomplished as much as Mary in the amateurs. When the opportunity promote her debut presented itself, we jumped at it. We want to make it a special night for her and Canadian fight fans.”

Spencer is up against road warrior Christina Barry of Winnipeg, Manitoba. Barry has never been in a boring fight, taking on all comers in her three fights as a pro.

After winning her debut against fellow newcomer Ariane Goyette, Barry immediately took on undefeated Torontonian Tanja Ovsenik (3-0-0), staying the distance in front of the latter’s home fans.

Then it was off to Indiana to face Midwest hopeful Sarah French (5-2-1), lasting the distance in a losing effort.

“Barry is tough, man,” said Otter. “She’s never been stopped and I’m not sure she ever will be. If anyone can do it though, it’s Mary Spencer.”

Spencer-Barry joins an already stacked evening of boxing, headlined by hometown champion Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (12-0-0, 12KOs) defending his WBC International Silver Cruiserweight title against Czech national champion Vasil Ducar (9-4-1, 8KOs).