Heavyweight Mike Marshall discusses Aug 28 return to the ring

August 18th, 2021

New England Heavyweight Champion “Fly” Mike Marshall has the right attitude as he prepares to headline “The Come Up” card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions, on August 28th at New England Sports Center in Derry, New Hampshire.

“The Come Up’ is the name of the professional card being held during the afternoon session of a day-night doubleheader, separate admissions. The championship final of the inaugural “Granite Chin Invitational” will headline the evening portion of Pro-Am doubleheader.

Marshall (5-1-1, 4 KOs), fighting out of Danbury (CT), who was supposed to fight on the Fury-Wilder III card July 24 in Las Vegas, which was postponed until October 9th due to members of Fury’s camp contracting COVID-19. Instead of playing things safe, avoiding risk and waiting to hear if he’ll be fighting on the rescheduled Tyson-Wilder III PPV, Marshall is fighting Jose “Olimpico” Corral (20-27, 12 KOs), in the August 28th 10-round, non-title fight main event.

“I was super excited to be on Fury-Wilder III so I could show everybody what I am capable of,” Marshall remembered. “When I heard Tyson had COVID and the fight was postponed, it disappointed me, but I got that opportunity and figure others will be coming. I stayed in the gym. I’m very happy Chris (promoter Traietti) got me on the card in the first place.

“This is the hurt business and I’m not one of those guys afraid of a challenge. I’m a fighter. The opportunity came up for this fight and I took it. I’m not one to sit at home waiting for a call. This is what I get paid to do. I’m focused on my job and not concerned about the uncontrollable.”

Marshall has won three fights in a row, all at the same venue as his August 28th fight, including his New England title-winning performance last November, when he took a unanimous 8-round decision from defending N.E. heavyweight champion Justin Rolfe. In his most recent fight this past June, Marshal fought 13-1-1 Steve Vukosa to a 10-round draw, for the vacant NABA – USA crown.

“Winning the New England title meant a lot to be because it’s my first as a pro,” Marshall added. “A lot of people thought that he’d win, and he was the defending champ. I went in there and did what I had to do and took home the belt.

“I proved that I could go 10 hard rounds with a veteran like Steve. A lot of guys on TV can’t do that. I thought I won, but he’s a veteran who is well known up there. I took care of business and imposed my will on him. Steve is a good guy; I gave him a lot of respect. I watched his training wars with James Toney.”

Rising New England prospect Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (5-0, 4 KOs), an undefeated welterweight from Holyoke (MA), is matched against 57-fight veteran Dewayne Wisdom in the 6-round co-featured event.

The Sumpter brothers from Pittsfield (MA), light heavyweight Steve (1-0, 1 KO) and pro-debuting heavyweight Quintin, will be in action in 4-round matches. Steve faces Tahlik Taylor and 2020 New England Novice Golden Gloves champion Quinn faces Wallace Nass Silva (0-1).

Also fighting on the undercard in 4-round bouts are Lynn, MA heavyweight Dennis Ventura vs. Andrew Nolan (0-1), Holyoke junior middleweight Carlos Castillo (2-0, 2 KOs), Florida middleweight Josniel “TG” Castro (4-0, 3 KOs), Lawrence, MA lightweight “El Gallo” Kevin Rodriguez (0-1), Springfield’s pro-debuting middleweight Jamer Jones, Niagara Falls junior middleweight Anthony Leaks (17-7, 7 KOs), and Springfield (MA) super middleweight Laurent Humes (1-0, 1 KO).

Card subject to change.

The championship finals of the “Granite Chin Invitational,” sanctioned by USA Boxing, with five title matches will highlight the all-amateur evening card featuring some of future New England future champions.

The most celebrated amateur in the finals, welterweight Arika Skkog (Nonantum Boxing Club), is the reigning USA Boxing Elite National champion, as well as a 2-time New England Golden Gloves Champion. In the championship match, she will meet dangerous Emily Jones (Everybody Fights Rock), of Woburn (MA).

Nashua (NH) middleweight Mike Fontanez (Nashua PAL), a 2-time N.E. Golden Gloves Champion and 2-time USA Boxing Nationals silver medalist, takes on Portland’s (ME) Wade Faria (Portland Boxing Club).

Framingham (MA) welterweight Kenny Larson (Nonantum Boxing Club) is matched against faces Manchester’s (NH) Apostolus Lolas (Nashua PAL), Lawrence (MA) lightweight Jaydell Pazmino (Thrive Boxing) meets Worcester’s (MA) Jonathan Cortez (Worcester Boys & Girls Club), and Meriden (CT) featherweight Diego “King” Bengochea battles Framingham’s (MA) Fran Scata (Nonantum Boxing Club).

Matches subject to change.

Tickets are on sale now and priced at $35.00 (general admission, $45.00 ringside) and $240.00 for a ringside table of four for Day Show / $25.00 (general admission) and $35.00 (ringside) for the Night Show. Purchase tickets online at www.ticketriver.com (Search: The Come Up (day show) and Granite Chin Invitational Finals (night show).

Doors open at 1 p.m. ET (day) and 7 p.m. ET (night) with the first bouts, respectively, at 1:30 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET.