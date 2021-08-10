Team GB Tokyo 2020 Olympian joins Matchroom, debuts Oct 9 on DAZN

August 10th, 2021

After his release from Team GB, Peter McGrail, a member of the GB Boxing Squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has signed with Matchroom Boxing.

The likable Scouser was tipped for glory at the recent Games in Japan but was defeated in a first-round shocker by Thailand’s Chatchai-Decha Butdee 5-0.

Not one to hang around, McGrail immediately opens discussions with GB Boxing regarding his release following interest from Eddie Hearn.

It wasn’t long before an agreement was reached.

“Best wishes from everyone at GB Boxing to Peter McGrail, who has been released,” they said in a statement.

“Peter won Commonwealth Games First place medal in 2018 and third place medal at World and European level in 2017 and 2019.

“He most recently competed at Tokyo 2020. You will always be part of the GB Boxing Family,” added GB Boxing.

Tony Bellew, a fellow Liverpudlian and former world champion was one of the first to congratulate McGrail on signing with Matchroom Boxing.

Bellew said: “This young man is a great addition to our great fighting city! So much ability. Good luck, lad!”

The debut ✨ Olympian @peter_mcgrail gets going in the pro game, 9 Oct in Liverpool! 🙌 #SmithFowler pic.twitter.com/hvoZ9QCfYw — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) August 10, 2021

PETER MCGRAIL in LIVERPOOL

McGrail will now appear on the Liam Smith vs. Anthony Fowler undercard set for October 9th at the M & S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

At the press conference this week, McGrail did not appear alongside both men to drum up support for the first even on Merseyside for some time.

Fowler, another former GB member, aims for his biggest career scalp against an ex-world super-welterweight champion in “Beefy” Smith.

“I’m from the south of Liverpool, Liam’s (Smith) from the north. It doesn’t bother me,” said Fowler as the fight was announced.

“I respect Liam a lot, he’s a really good fighter, ten times better than that lad tonight, so I need to be on top of my game.

“I don’t turn fights down. Since day one, I’ve boxed anyone, I’ve asked for all these big fights, but it never happened for me.”

More details from the bill are due in the coming weeks.

SIGN UP TO DAZN FOR JUST £1.99 PER MONTH HERE.