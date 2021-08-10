Guido Emmanuel Schramm, Joniker Tovar score wins for Shapiro

August 10th, 2021

Two Members of the Shapiro Sports and Entertainment promotional banner scored big wins in the last week.

Last Tuesday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, junior middleweight Guido Emmanuel Schramm remained undefeated with a six-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Nikoloz Sekhniashvili.

The bout was part of the TrillerVerz card in front of a sold-out crowd in New York.

The 25 year-old Schramm of Los Angeles via Buenos Aires, Argentina controlled the action and won by scores of 59-55 and 58-56 twice to raise his mark to 12-0-1.

“It showed a lot about him that he was able to win as an opponent. The fight was an upset in the minds of many, but I know Guido is a terrific fighter. I will look for big fight for him at 147 or 154 pounds,” Shapiro Sports CEO, Shane Shapiro

Saturday night in Barranquilla, Colombia, junior lightweight Joniker Tovar remained undefeated with a decision win over 32-fight veteran Jose Miguel Payares.

He showed me a lot as he was able to come from some adversity. He fought a tough opponent who only lost to top guys. he will be back on August 19th against Onali Sierra. Sierra is coming off a loss to former world champion Jezreel Corrales, so this will be another good test for Joniker,” Said Shapiro.

“This is a good opportunity for the 21 year-old Tovar. We expect him to have a great performance, and we hope to have showcase in the United States later this year”