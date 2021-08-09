Romuel Cruz fights Roberto Pucheta on Aug 28 “Young Kings” bill

August 9th, 2021

On Saturday night, August 28th, RDR Promotions returns to the Sportsplex in Feasterville, PA with a great night of boxing dubbed “Young Kings”

Seeing action in a six-round featherweight bout will be Romuel Cruz taking on veteran Roberto Pucheta.

Cruz of Philadelphia, has a record of 5-0-1 with two knockouts. The 28 year-old is a four year professional who is coming off a unanimous decision over Luis Javier Valdez on February 27th in Los Angeles.

Pucheta of Jalisco, Mexico has a record of 10-19-2 with six knockouts. The 31 year-old Pucheta is a 13 year-professional has wins over Antonio Vazquez (1-0), Alejandro Bonilla (2-0), Isao Gonzalo Carranza (11-2) & Giovanni Delgado (12-0), Pucheta is coming off a decision loss to Edgar Joe Cortez on July 24th in Philadelphia.

The card will feature four-round bouts that will see Temerlin Raimkulov (2-1-2) of Almaty, Kazakhstan take on Jahdon Ervin (1-0) of St. Claire, PA in a middleweight fight.

Fighters to see action against opponents to be announced will be pro debuting featherweight Rashan Adams of Philadelphia; lightweight Isaiah Johnson (1-0, 1 KO) of Sicklerville, PA; pro debuting junior middleweight Rah’Quand McDaniel taking on Soslan Alborov of Philadelphia; bantamweight Angel Pizarro (4-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia and 15-fight bantamweight veteran Jerrod Minor of Philadelphia

Tickets are $150 for Front Row; $100 for Ringside; $75 for General Admission and $50 for General Admission and can be purchased by emailing rricereview@yahoo.com

Doors open at 5:30 PM ET and 1st bell is 7:00 PM ET