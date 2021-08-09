Ex-world champs Amir Khan and Callum Smith turn to US-based trainers

Former world champions and fellow countrymen Amir Khan and Callum Smith have embarked on new missions under trainers based in the USA.

Khan, a one-time unified ruler at super-lightweight, has joined forces with Brian “Bomac” McIntyre. Smith, who won the World Boxing Super Series at super-middleweight, is to move up in weight under Buddy McGirt.

“Mundo” flew over to the United States earlier this summer.

Crystina Poncher of Top Rank fame wished Khan well in his move. Terence Crawford, who stopped Khan in the mid-rounds of their recent fight, becomes a team-mate.

“Nice to see Amir Khan has joined Terence Crawford as a stablemate and will now get trained by BoMac, Red, Esau & crew, and B&B Boxing,” said Poncher.

DAZN did likewise for Smith in a video clip posted on their socials.

Both men need to hit the ground running upon their respective returns after losing out to bigger-name opponents.

AMIR KHAN

Khan, as mentioned, lost to Crawford with a whimper. He since returned to be a vastly outweighed and out-gunned Billy Dib.

Reports of an imminent retirement for the Bolton man can now get put to bed after joining McIntrye in Omaha.

“King” Khan has had many trainers over the years, including Freddie Roach and Virgil Hunter. McIntyre is one of a few Khan hasn’t prepared under for a fight.

Smith is contemplating a move up to 175 pounds. Smith’s team should confirm those intentions in the coming weeks.

The Liverpool man needs a fresh challenge after picking up a career-high purse when surrendering his belts to Canelo Alvarez last year.

Canelo was the ultimate goal for Smith, who has the frame and stature to campaign successfully at light-heavyweight or even cruiserweight.

Sparring the likes of Sergey Kovalev can only help Smith get back to the top. Dmitry Bivol, Joe Smith Jr., and Artur Beterbiev will all be future targets.

