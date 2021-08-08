“I was never going to win!” World Boxing Association judge in racism storm

August 8th, 2021

Gloria Martinez Rizz is at the center of a horrific racism storm uncovered following an interim World Boxing Association title card shock scoring.

On Saturday night, Martinez Rizz somehow carded 117-110 in favor of Gabriel Maestre over Mykal Fox. This scorecard got handed in despite Fox dominating and dropping Maestre early on.

A brief look through social media, first conducted by ESPN’s Corey Erdman (@corey_erdman), brought some sickening results.

According to Erdman, @GloriaRizz tweeted several racist responses. They included labeling the former First Lady Michelle Obama “Monkey Face” – in one of the worst examples.

WBN picked out some from the mass selection Erdman had pointed to on Sunday. Verification that Rizz’s real account got used came in the form of several interactions with the World Boxing Association themselves.

Fox, who was on the wrong end of the scoring, saw the posts and responded.

“Wow. I was never going to win on her card,” said Fox – a proud black man.

In an even more hair-raising discovery, Rizz was named WBA Judge of the Year in 2019, around the same time she was allegedly sending those racist tweets.

They said at the time: Gloria Martínez (@GloriaRizz) won the award for Female Judge of the Year. The Nicaraguan had a great 2019 thanks to her discipline and perseverance.”

Rizz also pushed the Donald Trump rigged election conspiracy before ceasing posting on her account from around the time Joe Biden rightly became President.

Her last tweet was about moving to Parler, the social media app Trump supporters chose after the 45th got permanently banned from Twitter.

She wrote: “My people, if you really want to hear the real news, move to the new app is Parler.”

Directly to the WBA, she also stated: “Proud to be part of WBA. Proud for our President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza. Proud of a humble heavyweight Mexico Mexico American Andy Ruiz.”

Based in Florida, Rizz has taken charge of 158 bouts, according to the statistics on BoxRec. They include recent title bouts between Jessica McCaskill and Cecilia Braekhus, and Trevor Bryan vs. Bermane Stiverne.

Her actions have correctly come under fire, as have the World Boxing Association themselves after she scored Fox vs. Maestre.

WORLD BOXING ASSOCIATION ACTION

WBA President Gilberto Mendoza has to address Rizz urgently alongside the whole scenario of how Fox lost the decision to ex-amateur star Maestre.

Mendoza has retweeted more than one post from this account @GloriaRizz, proving it is a real account.

WBN will reach out to the World Boxing Association for comment on this matter.

