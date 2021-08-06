Guillermo Rigondeaux feels like a hungry lion ahead of WBO title challenge

August 6th, 2021

Two-division world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux gave insight into his training camp as he prepares to take on WBO Bantamweight World Champion John Riel Casimero on Saturday, August 14 in the main event live on SHOWTIME from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast will begin at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and will see Cuba’s two-time Olympic gold medalist Rigondeaux, who has earned pound-for-pound recognition at various points in his career, return to action against the Philippine’s Casimero, a three-division world champion looking for a career-best victory in his second 118-pound title defense.

Here is what Rigondeaux had to say about training camp with Ronnie Shields and more:

On his upcoming matchup with John Riel Casimero:

“It has been a very focused camp, and I have found inspiration watching the Olympics, and it has lit a spark in me. Winning two gold medals in my early years gives me added incentive to win this fight. I want to prove to the world that I am one of the best boxers ever, and that I have a lot left to give in this sport. I am confident that I am going to do that against the most avoided fighter in my weight class. Casimero is a dangerous fighter and a very powerful puncher, but I’m going to tame him with great boxing skills.”

On his recent training camp with coach Ronnie Shields:

“Training in Texas with Ronnie Shields has been great and our energy working together is fantastic. Ronnie has had a lot of world champions, and has a very professional boxing gym, with a lot of world champions and fighters who are competing at the highest level of the sport. I am motivated to work hard, not just to reach my own goals, but by all the young fighters in the gym who are driven and focused. The atmosphere has brought something new out of me. I’m revived and feeling young again.”

On fighting for WBO world title:

“It always feels good fighting for a world title, and I have had the WBO title before after I beat Nonito Donaire, but this time I’m going up against a hungry young lion. I am looking to capture another world title, and give another great fight that fans will talk about for years.”

On returning to the ring after a year-long layoff:

“I feel good. I think at this point in my career, all the time away from the ring helps. I know how to fight and I know how to train, the big thing is knowing how to recover, and not damage my body. I am doing a good job at staying sharp in the gym, but not over training. A win against Casimero will do wonders for my career.”