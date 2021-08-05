WBC to require all officials and judges be vaccinated for Covid-19

August 5th, 2021

To all WBC Ring Officials and Supervisors:

The measures set forth in this official notification are binding on all WBC Ring Officials and Supervisors, starting on August 1, 2021, until further notice.

The WBC will only appoint ring officials and supervisors to WBC-sanctioned bouts who have received the Covid 19 vaccine, and who produce proof of vaccination, without exception.

Local boxing jurisdictions might appoint ring officials, over which appointments the WBC has no control. However, with respect to WBC appointments, the WBC will only consider those individuals who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination.

The WBC hereby requests remittance of a copy of your vaccination card to the following email address: contact@wbcboxing.com. It is also highly recommended that you send that document to the WBC federation to which you are affiliated.

We understand there might be some countries with limited access to COVID-19 vaccines. For that reason, the WBC invites all individuals facing difficulties with access to vaccines to write a note to contact@wbcboxing.com with a detailed explanation of your specific vaccination situation, including the efforts you have undertaken to get vaccinated.

The WBC is a leader of our sport worldwide. Accordingly, while the world still faces a pandemic with a substantial increase in reported cases and hospitalizations in most countries, we must help each other and lead by example. Let’s do our part helping our sport and all of those affected by the pandemic around us to act safely and to heal.

The WBC also wants to remind all of you to continue taking the following measures:

– If you haven’t yet, please get vaccinated as soon as possible.

– Use face mask over your nose and mouth at all times when in public

– Follow the following hygiene protocols:

* Wash your hands often and thoroughly;

* Avoid touching your face;

* Avoid touching surfaces and objects;

* Avoid crowds unless absolutely necessary;

* Get routine COVID-19 tests if you have any doubts or symptoms; and

* Strictly follow all guidelines and mandates issued by the authorities and in boxing related events by the local boxing commission and/or promoter of any event to which you are assigned.

Thank you for your attention and anticipated collaboration

Please accept my best personal regards.

Mauricio Sulaimán, WBC President