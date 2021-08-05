As expected, Shakur Stevenson vs. Jamel Herring purse bid is canceled

August 5th, 2021

The World Boxing Organization confirmed what World Boxing News reported a few days ago, that both teams had already reached a deal between Shakur Stevenson and Jamel Herring.

WBN’s Dan Rafael outlined that Stevenson and Herring would battle it out for the lightweight mandatory spot later this year. Despite the agreement on both sides, the WBO decided to open a purse bid.

They had said on Monday: “Re: WBO Jr. Lightweight Championship Contest – Purse Bid.

Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson

“Please be advised that a Purse Bid will be held at 1:00 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time (AST) on Monday, August 9, 2021, at the World Boxing Organization (WBO) headquarter offices in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Please be advised that the minimum acceptable bid for the WBO Jr. Lightweight Division is $150,000.00 (One Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars). Furthermore, considering that Mr. Herring is the WBO Jr. Lightweight Champion and Mr. Stevenson is WBO the Interim Jr. Lightweight Champion, respectively Section 14(e)(1)(2) of the WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests triggers and governs purse bid proceedings.”

SHAKUR STEVENSON vs. JAMEL HERRING BID

Dan Rafael outlined once again this week that the bid was academic.

“There’s no need. Each side negotiated a seven-figure purse with Top Rank, and there won’t be a purse bid,” said Dan.

Now, two days later, the WBO said: “Dear Mr. Arum:

“Please be advised that on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, the WBO Championship Committee confirmed receipt of email correspondence on behalf of Top Rank, Inc., counsel, Mr. Jeremy Koegel, confirming that an agreement had been reached between Team Herring and Team Shakur for the WBO Jr. Lightweight Mandatory Championship Contests.

“Therefore, considering the preceding, the WBO World Championship Committee hereby terminates immediately all purse bid proceedings scheduled for Monday, August 9, 2021, at the WBO main offices in San Juan, Puerto Rico.”

