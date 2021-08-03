Sandy Ryan scores first professional victory in Essex

Ian Walton

Former amateur star Sandy Ryan made a winning start to life in the paid ranks as she outclassed Kirstie Bavington over six rounds in the opening bout of Fight Camp.

The Derby fighter, who is trained by Clifton Mitchell and managed by Paul Ready, was in control throughout, and that was reflected on the scorecards as she emerged from the contest a 60-54 winner.

“It was a very good fight,” Ryan told Matchroom afterward. “I’m over the moon, and I’m so happy. I enjoyed every minute of that, the walk, everything. I’m just made for the pro game.

“I took my time; I enjoyed the ring walk – I enjoyed it so much.

“I wanted a tough fight, to prove the levels. I showed glimpses of it. There were times where she was a bit messy and holding. The pro game and each fight as it goes on, I’m going to get much better.

“Levels, I said that even if I had a bad day, she wasn’t going to beat me. It’s no disrespect to her, but I know what I’m capable of. Boxing’s my life, and I’m going all the way.

“I’ve got the right team behind, Matchroom, DAZN, Eddie Hearn, and Clifton, my trainer, that’s all I need – that’s my team. I don’t need a big entourage around me, this is all I need, and we’re going all the way.”