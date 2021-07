Olympic Boxing Results – Day 7: Bite fight heavyweight secures medal

July 30th, 2021

photosportnz

World Boxing News provides Olympic Boxing results from Kokugikan Arena on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Games as heavyweight David Nyika secures a medal.

New Zealander Nyika, involved in a biting incident in his last fight, won a guaranteed bronze by easily defeating Uladzislau Smiahlikau.

Nyika was classy despite his Moroccan opponent attempting to take a chunk out of him. He got his just deserts in the next round.

Olympic Boxing Results

Boxing Session 13 – Kokugikan Arena

Women’s Light (57-60kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

HARRINGTON Kellie Anne 5

NICOLI Rebecca 0

Women’s Light (57-60kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

KHELIF Imane 5

HOMRANI EP ZAYANI Mariem 0

Women’s Light (57-60kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

ELLIS Rashida 0

DUBOIS Caroline 3

Women’s Light (57-60kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

SEESONDEE Sudaporn 5

BAATTH Simranjit Kaur 0

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Quarterfinal 1

SURMENELI Busenaz 5

LYSENKO Anna 0

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Quarterfinal 2

BORGOHAIN Lovlina 4

CHEN Nien-Chin 1

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Quarterfinal 1

McCORMACK Pat 4

BATUROV Bobo-Usmon 1

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Quarterfinal 2

WALSH Aidan 4

CLAIR Merven 1

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Quarterfinal 1

KHATAEV Imam KO

JALIDOV GAFUROVA Gazimagomed Scham.

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Quarterfinal 2

MACHADO Keno 2

WHITTAKER Benjamin 3

Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Quarterfinal 1

GADZHIMAGOMEDOV Muslim 5

ABDULJABBAR Ammar Riad 0

Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Quarterfinal 2

SMIAHLIKAU Uladzislau 0

NYIKA David 5

Boxing Session 14

Women’s Light (57-60kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

FERREIRA Beatriz 5

WU Shih-Yi 0

Women’s Light (57-60kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

KODIROVA Raykhona 5

YUMBA Naomie 0

Women’s Light (57-60kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

YILDIZ Esra 5

SANCHEZ Dayana Erika Iohanna 0

Women’s Light (57-60kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16

POTKONEN Mira Marjut Johanna 4

OH Yeonji 1

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Quarterfinal 3

JONES Oshae 4

MORONTA HERNANDEZ Maria Altagracia 0

Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Quarterfinal 4

PANGUANA Alcinda Helena 0

GU Hong 5

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Quarterfinal 3

IGLESIAS Roniel 5

JOHNSON Delante 0

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Quarterfinal 4

MADIEV Eskerkhan 0

ZAMKOVOI Andrei 5

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Quarterfinal 3

LOPEZ Arlen 5

ROMERO TORRES Rogelio 0

Men’s Light Heavyweight (75-81kg) Quarterfinal 4

MALKAN Bayram 0

ALFONSO DOMINGUEZ Loren Berto 5

Men’s Heavyweight (81-91kg) Quarterfinal 3

IASHAISH Hussein Eishaish Hussein 1

TEIXEIRA Abner 4

Men’s Heavy (81-91kg) Quarterfinal 4

la CRUZ Julio 4

REYES PLA Enmanuel 1