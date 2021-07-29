Manny Pacquiao cheers on “New Manny Pacquiao” after Tokyo 2020 win

July 29th, 2021

Boasting the Manny Pacquiao Promotions badge on his chest, Eumir Marcial won through to the Quarter-Finals at Tokyo 2020, cheered on by the man himself.

Pacquiao, currently in training to fight Errol Spence on August 21st, posted on social media just a short time after Marcial claimed victory at Kokugikan Arena.

Marcial defeated Younes Nemouchi via stoppage and now stands one step closer to a historic gold medal for the Philippines.

The southpaw, who turned pro last December when scoring a four-round points win over Andrew Whitfield in the United States, is the favorite for the top podium spot.

Already compared to his mentor as “The New Manny Pacquiao,” Marcial hopes to emulate even a smidgeon of what the Senator has achieved in boxing.

With Pacquiao by his side and cheering him to victory, the sky really is the limit for Eumir Marcial.

Eumir Marcial is one win away from a medal! #TokyoOlympics 🇵🇭 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 29, 2021

Discussing his own challenge in the ring, 42-year-old Pacquiao will attempt to keep his career at the top going when he faces Spence next month.

“This is one of the biggest challenges in my career,” said Pacquiao. “I can’t say it’s the biggest because I’ve been fighting the best fighters in the world for years. But he’s right up there with anyone I’ve faced.

“I’ve been boxing for more than 25 careers as a pro. I think that I’ve seen every kind of style that’s out there.

“This is a one-of-a-kind and prodigious fight. There’s going to be a lot of action in the ring.

“I’m so thankful for everyone who supports me. I’m happy to be in this position again, fighting one of the best fighters in the world.”

If victorious at Tokyo 2020, Marcial will surely want to travel to the USA to witness the Pacquiao fight in the boxing capital of the world, Las Vegas.

One day, it could be Marcial headlining at the MGM Grand or T-Mobile Arena, with Manny Pacquiao by his side.