Anthony Joshua VIP tickets confirmed at £2000 for Oleksandr Usyk clash

July 27th, 2021

Tickets for Anthony Joshua’s huge Heavyweight World Title showdown with Oleksandr Uysk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday September 25 will go on sale next week.

Matchroom Fight Pass members will be able to purchase tickets via StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk) from midday on Monday August 2.

General Sale tickets can be purchased via StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk) from midday on Tuesday August 3.

Tickets are priced £40, £60, £80, £100, £150, £200, £400, £600 and £2000 (VIP).

Access ticketing can be purchased via Tottenham Hotspur by calling +44 344 844 0102, pressing option 1 then 5, from midday on Tuesday 3 August. Once you have completed your purchase, we shall contact you within 48 hours to confirm how you can provide proof of eligibility for your accessible ticket(s). Proof of eligibility will then need to be provided to us by Friday 27 August, or your ticket(s) may be cancelled.

Premium options for this event will also be sold via Tottenham Hotspur. Pricing for our unrivalled packages will start from £225 per person (incl. VAT).

To ensure you are kept updated with availability and information on how to purchase, please ensure you have registered your details here: https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/tickets/premium-experiences/joshua-vs-usyk/. Further information will then be communicated later this week.

Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) dominated and then floored IBF Mandatory Challenger Kubrat Pulev to score a brutal ninth-round knockout at The SSE Arena, Wembley last time out in December in what was his first fight on UK soil since he stopped Alexander Povetkin in seven explosive rounds at Wembley Stadium back in September 2018.

The Heavyweight division’s biggest attraction has sold-out stadiums and arenas around the world and now ‘AJ’ returns to the Capital for his fifth stadium fight looking to create more history as he faces his latest WBO Mandatory Challenger at the new state of the art home of Spurs, following in the footsteps of Frank Bruno MBE who defeated Joe Bugner in Matchroom Boxing’s first Heavyweight promotion at the old White Hart Lane in October 1987.

Ukrainian pound-for-pound star Usyk (18-0, 13 KOs) made the move to the Heavyweight division after dominating at Cruiserweight, ending his extraordinary spell at 200lbs as the Undisputed king with a phenomenal run of victories in his opponent’s backyard against Marco Huck, Mairis Briedis, Murat Gassiev and Tony Bellew.

The 2012 Olympic Gold medallist began his assault on the Heavyweight division by retiring Chazz Witherspoon in seven rounds at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago in October 2019 and continued his bid to become a two-weight World Champion when he outpointed Derek Chisora over 12 rounds at The SSE Arena, Wembley last October.