Joe Joyce comes in heavy, holds huge advantage over Carlos Takam

July 23rd, 2021

Queensberry Promotions

After yesterday’s tense press conference that saw a colorful exchange of victory declarations, questions of power and espionage, with only one nights sleep from Joyce-Takam fight night, it was time for the big boys to tilt the scales at the Brent Civic Centre in Wembley.

Undefeated heavyweight, JOE JOYCE (12-11KO’s) came in at 263.14 lbs. and heavyweight title contender, CARLOS TAKAM weighed in at a shredded 248.8 lbs.

To no surprise, an intense stare down ensued as the two fighters faced off for the final time. No words were spoken, but their eyes said all that needed to be said – a war is upon us and only one man will have his hand raised with major stakes in the heavyweight division up for grabs.

Tomorrow’s Joyce-Takam fight card can be watched on BT Sport Boxing (7:15 PM GMT +1) and in the USA on FITE.TV (2:15PM ET)

Joyce-Takam is promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.

Official weigh-in results below:

JOYCE v TAKAM

Joyce weight: 18st 11lbs 14oz

Takam weight: 17st 10lbs 8oz

SHEERAZ v GURRIA

Sheeraz’s weight: 11st 13lbs 1oz

Gurria’s weight: 10st 13lbs 12oz

JENKINS v ESSUMAN

Jenkins weight: 10st 6lbs 10oz

Essuman weight: 10st 6lbs 6oz

BOURKE v BEECH JR

Bourke’s weight: 8st 9lbs 10oz

Beech Jr’s weight: 8st 10lbs 9oz

NOAKES V ALI

Noakes’ weight: 10st 8lbs 1oz

Ali’s weight: 11st 1lbs 14oz

ADELEYE v MANEV

Adeleye’s weight: 16st 2lbs 12oz

Manev’s weight: 16st 4lbs 12oz

FOX v BARLOW

Fox’s weight: 19st 9lbs 5oz

Barlow’s weight: 16st 9lbs 3oz

BURKE Jr v CUMMINGS

Burke Jr’s weight: 10st 11lbs 4oz

Cummings’ weight: 11st 1lbs

FRANKHAM v JONES

Frankham weight: 9st 5lbs 10oz

Jones’ weight: 9st 5lbs 13oz

SOCZYNSKI V SEN

Soczynski’s weight: 14st 5lbs

Sen’s weight: 14st 9lbs 1lbs