Joe Joyce comes in heavy, holds huge advantage over Carlos Takam
After yesterday’s tense press conference that saw a colorful exchange of victory declarations, questions of power and espionage, with only one nights sleep from Joyce-Takam fight night, it was time for the big boys to tilt the scales at the Brent Civic Centre in Wembley.
Undefeated heavyweight, JOE JOYCE (12-11KO’s) came in at 263.14 lbs. and heavyweight title contender, CARLOS TAKAM weighed in at a shredded 248.8 lbs.
To no surprise, an intense stare down ensued as the two fighters faced off for the final time. No words were spoken, but their eyes said all that needed to be said – a war is upon us and only one man will have his hand raised with major stakes in the heavyweight division up for grabs.
Tomorrow’s Joyce-Takam fight card can be watched on BT Sport Boxing (7:15 PM GMT +1) and in the USA on FITE.TV (2:15PM ET)
Joyce-Takam is promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.
Official weigh-in results below:
JOYCE v TAKAM
Joyce weight: 18st 11lbs 14oz
Takam weight: 17st 10lbs 8oz
SHEERAZ v GURRIA
Sheeraz’s weight: 11st 13lbs 1oz
Gurria’s weight: 10st 13lbs 12oz
JENKINS v ESSUMAN
Jenkins weight: 10st 6lbs 10oz
Essuman weight: 10st 6lbs 6oz
BOURKE v BEECH JR
Bourke’s weight: 8st 9lbs 10oz
Beech Jr’s weight: 8st 10lbs 9oz
NOAKES V ALI
Noakes’ weight: 10st 8lbs 1oz
Ali’s weight: 11st 1lbs 14oz
ADELEYE v MANEV
Adeleye’s weight: 16st 2lbs 12oz
Manev’s weight: 16st 4lbs 12oz
FOX v BARLOW
Fox’s weight: 19st 9lbs 5oz
Barlow’s weight: 16st 9lbs 3oz
BURKE Jr v CUMMINGS
Burke Jr’s weight: 10st 11lbs 4oz
Cummings’ weight: 11st 1lbs
FRANKHAM v JONES
Frankham weight: 9st 5lbs 10oz
Jones’ weight: 9st 5lbs 13oz
SOCZYNSKI V SEN
Soczynski’s weight: 14st 5lbs
Sen’s weight: 14st 9lbs 1lbs