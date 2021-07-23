Heavyweight David Adeleye aims for a crowd-pleasing win this weekend

DAVID ADELEYE would be forgiven for doing a double take on his ring walk when he sees several thousand fans this weekend.

The Notting Hill banger was Britain’s most active boxer during lockdown, fighting FIVE times behind closed doors.

When Adeleye (6-0, 5 KOs) boxes at SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday (July 24) it will be the first time he has fought in front of a live crowd since his professional debut in December 2019.

Excited Adeleye, 24, said: “It’s going to be electric fighting in front of a few thousand fans. I am going to thrive off the atmosphere.

“I am not used to a crowd anyway. When I was an amateur I was always last on when people were going home, so the behind closed doors shows were like being back in the amateurs in that respect.

“Now, I have to get used to fighting in front of crowd and I am going to love every minute of it.

“I will go out there enjoy it, have fun. A lot of fighters don’t enjoy big nights. They look back on it when they retire and regret not enjoying these big Wembley nights.

“I heard I was the busiest boxer in Britain when there were no fans in. Credit to Frank Warren. He kept me active and I am grateful.

“I would love to be 10-0 by the end of the year. Then, we can start looking at some of these boys and start fighting for some titles.”

When he boxed before fans on his debut, Dmitrij Kalinovskij was blown away inside a round and Adeleye predict’s an explosive performance, live on BT Sport this weekend.

Kamil Sokolowski took him the distance in his last fight and Adeleye brushed off unfair criticism after his six round points win against a solid opponent.

Adeleye who is trained by Frank Greaves added: “I am looking at getting back to knockout ways. That is in my nature.

“My brother was at the last fight and he said afterwards that it was the worst he has seen me perform amateur or professional.

“There were some underlying problems, but that is no excuse. This week, I will show my skillset and go from there.

“A lot of things have gone better. We hit a few brick walls but we got through it. It was tough getting sparring partners as the country was locked, but we got the good work in and I’m raring to go.

“Heavyweights knock someone out and people moan, ‘You aren’t learning,’ or go the distance, and critics say, ‘You’re no good.’

“Heavyweights get ridiculed, but I do not let it get to me.”

Joe Joyce v Carlos Takam for the WBC Silver and WBO International titles takes place at the SSE Arena, Wembley on July 24.

Hamzah Sheeraz (12-0, 8 KOs) makes the third defence of his WBO European title against Spaniard Ezequiel Gurria (15-1, 3 KOs).

Swansea’s Chris Jenkins (22-3-3, 8 KOs) will finally defend his British and Commonwealth welterweight titles against Nottingham’s Ekow Essuman (14-0, 5 KOs) after recovering from injury.

In a well matched fourth title fight, Peacock gym ace Chris Bourke (9-0, 6 KOs) defends his WBC International super-bantamweight title against Bloxwich’s James Beech Jnr (12-1, 2 KOs).

There is also heavyweight action featuring David Adeleye (6-0, 5 KOs), while Mill Hill’s George Fox (3-0) will make his Queensberry debut. Reading super-featherweight hope Charles Frankham (2-0, 1 KO) has also been added to the stacked bill., along with ‘The Gent’ Micky Burke Jr (4-0, 1 KO) who also returns after his first stoppage victory in November last year.

