Eduardo Nunez vs Jonathan Aguilar tops Roy Jones event in Mexico

July 21st, 2021

An explosive match-up between Mexican featherweights Eduardo “Sugar” Nunez (21-1, 21 KOs) and Jonathan “El Fenix” Aguilar will headline the next installment of RJJ Boxing on UFC Fight Pass®, July 29th at Benito Juarez Auditorium in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico.

The action will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. To sign-up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS is co-promoted by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions and De La O Promotions.

“This could very well be a coming out party for Eduardo Nunez,” RJJ Boxing CEO/co-founder Keith Veltre said, “who will be tested by Jonathan Aguilar in a battle of knockout artists. Nunez is a terrific puncher who is a rising star in the featherweight division. Another fighter to watch is 19-year-old Jorge Lugo Cota. He has all the tools to be a champion someday and he’s become a popular prospect fighting on our cards.

The 23-year-old Nunez is riding an 11-fight win streak, dating back three years, since he suffered his only pro loss to Adam Valle by way of a 6-round decision. Valle remains the only fighter to go the complete distance with Nunez, a former WBC Youth Silver Featherweight Champion. Nunez is hoping to break through on a larger scale, thanks to the exposure he’ll receive fighting UFC FIGHT Pass, and crack the world ratings this year.

Nunez’ opponent is the 10-round main event, power-punching Aguilar, is a former WBC International bantamweight title challenger. Nunez and Aguilar have 38 knockouts in 41 combined victories. Odds are Nunez vs. Aguilar reach the final bell.

In the co-featured event, super featherweight Jose “Checke Choryboy” Valenzuela (10-3, 4 KOs) takes on an opponent from the same state of Sonora, Jose Luis “Cuate” Vazquez (12-2, 5 KOs), in a rivalry fight. Valenzuela is from Los Mochis, Vazquez from Culiacon.

Cota (4-0, 3 KOs) has the potential to be a bonafide star. He has the proper bloodlines as the latest member of the fighting Montiel family, whose grandfather and uncles captured world titles. “Jorgito,” who had a 140-10 amateur record, will fight in a 6-rounder versus upset-minded Rodrigo Felix (4-4, 2 KOs), who is coming off a win by 6-round decision against previously undefeated prospect Oscar Ortega.

The opening UFC FIGHT PASS match is a 6-round, super bantamweight bout between Nazario Castro (6-2, 3 Kos) and Issac “Yaqui” Buitimea (9-7, 4 KOs).

A pair of unbeaten Las Vegas-based fighters, junior flyweight Yadira Bustillo (3-0, 1 KO) and featherweight Ezquiel Borrero (3-0, 1 KO), respectively, against Dana Fraire (1-0) Miguel Angel Nides (0-1-1) in 4-round matches.