Terence Crawford ripped for obscure four years after Charlo P4P comment

July 20th, 2021

Mikey Williams

Welterweight star Terence Crawford got more than he bargained for when commenting on the Jermell Charlo performance over the weekend.

“Bud,” who has been slipping down the pound-for-pound list for some time and now stands at WBN’s number seven spot, quipped about Charlo not being on the list himself.

The reaction from fans was swift. Some chose to point out that Crawford has not fought anyone in the WBN P4P Top 50 for four years.

When it comes to P4P placings, WBN has explained this fact on many occasions. The American’s last win over a fellow P4P star was Julius Indongo in 2017.

As it turns out, Indongo’s place probably wasn’t warranted given what he’s achieved since then.

Therefore, there’s an argument that Crawford hasn’t faced a P4P rated opponent for longer than that.

Regarding Charlo, Crawford said: “I been gone for a min but Charlo last night is the reason you not on the P4P list, sir. Gotta do better.”

The replies came thick and fast. Some got Crawford’s attention.

“That’s what happens when you fight the best in your division. You get into close fights. Something you haven’t done at welterweight even though you’ve been there four years,” said one.

Crawford came back: “Yeah, I know, I know, lol.”

Another added: “At least he’s fighting the best in his division, lol. Can’t knock him for that.”

The two-weight champion said: “Been done and did it.”

A third stated: “Bud, you are my guy, but Castaño was a whole different kind of beast last night. It shows why he beat Spence, someone, we all want to see you fight.

“Someone Charlo spars with on the reg.”

“He was good [Castan], but before the fight, you see how nobody gave him a chance now they call him the best in the division,” pointed out Crawford.

A final insult to Crawford came in the form of: “Right even that you are fighting nothing but uber drivers.”

In concluding, Crawford added: “If that’s all I’m fighting, I’m show making it look easy.”

Whether it’s the best welterweights avoiding him or not, Crawford is in danger of wiping out all his achievements at 140 with a nothing run at 147.

Wins over Amir Khan, Jeff Horn, and Kell Brook, who were way below the top standard when he beat them, won’t cut it with the fans.

TERENCE CRAWFORD P4P

Crawford needs the Errol Spence vs. Manny Pacquiao winner or whoever comes out on top of a potential Keith Thurman vs. Shawn Porter run back to ramp up his claim to be anywhere near the number one fighter on the planet.

Despite what ESPN has tried to claim for years, Crawford has not been the pound-for-pound number one at all during his career.

Much more work to do, and time is running out for Terence Crawford.

