Oleksandr Usyk offers just nine words as AJ heavyweight title clash is set

July 20th, 2021

Oleksandr Usyk offered just nine words as his heavyweight title clash against Anthony Joshua was confirmed for September 25th in London.

The talented Ukrainian will travel to Tottenham Stadium in the late summer for his mandated shot at the top division title. His chance comes after he cleaned out the cruiserweight limit.

Usyk, who will be a considerable underdog, is currently bulking up and looking meaner than ever ahead of his challenge.

The pound-for-pound star, 18-0 with 13 KOs as a pro, made a move up after dominating and winning the World Boxing Super Series. He ended his great spell at 200lbs as the Undisputed king with a phenomenal run of victories in his opponent’s backyard against Marco Huck, Mairis Briedis, Murat Gassiev, and Tony Bellew.

USYK at HEAVYWEIGHT

The 2012 Olympic Gold medallist began his assault on the Heavyweight division by retiring Chazz Witherspoon in seven rounds at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago in October 2019. He continued his bid to become a two-weight world champion when he outpointed Derek Chisora over twelve at The SSE Arena, Wembley, last October.

A man of few words, Usyk could barely manage ten when discussing the clash via an official announcement made on Tuesday.

“The path will be mastered by the walking one,” stated Usyk in a quote fitting of the event.

Fans will have to be patient before they hear the catchphrase made famous by Usyk, who had become known as “Mr. I am Very Feel.”

Joshua’s representative, Freddie Cunningham, the Managing Director of 258MGT, believes Joshua is ready to fend off what could be his biggest test since Wladimir Klitschko.

“AJ once again shows why he is the number one in the division by defending his belts against the toughest opposition in the rankings,” said Cunningham.

“Another UK boxing stadium event and another world’s first by staging the fight at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium make this one of the biggest UK sporting events of the year.”