Boxing Boxing presents three consecutive Friday night’s of fights

July 20th, 2021

Emily Harney

Boston Boxing Promotions is proud to present the biggest boxing event to take place in New England since the pandemic, The Great American Boxing Bash, three consecutive Friday Nights of boxing live from the legendary Castleton in Windham, New Hampshire and broadcast for free on Boston Boxing Promotion’s YouTube Page.

The regional excitement surrounding The Great American Boxing Bash is unprecedented with tickets to the first event selling out shortly after going on sale and now being sold online at 4 times the face value.

“Although Boston Boxing Promotions was able to run 4 empty venue events during the pandemic, hardcore boxing fans in and around New England have not been able to attend a live event in over a year and half. The demand was so overwhelming from both fighters and fans, we decided to do three straight weekends featuring over 30 fights.” Said Boston Boxing Promotions president, Peter Czymbor.

“And if there was one fight that our fans have been begging for it is the long awaited neighborhood war between two of our most popular fighters, Harry Gigliotti (7-2, 3 KOs) and Brandon Higgins (7-1, 5 KOs). This fight has been building in anticipation among local boxing fans since both fighters turned pro and now with virtually identical records, it’s a true 50/50 fight and the winner will be ready for the national stage.”

In addition to the highly anticipated Gigliotti vs. Higgins showdown, The Great American Boxing Bash will feature:

The most popular and talented fighter to emerge from Maine since Joey Gamache, Brandon Berry (22-5-2, 15 KOs) who fights Travis Casetellon (16-4-1, 12 KOs) for the NABA-USA Welterweight Title.

The return of undefeated blue chip prospect, Evan Holyfield (6-0, 4 KOs), son of Hall of Famer and only 4 time heavyweight world champion, Evander Holyfield.

The return of Massachusetts’ undefeated Amanda Pavone (8-0, 3 KOs) who is closing in on a world title shot.

An appearance from Oxnard, California single shot knockout sensation, Danny Robles (6-0-1, 4 KOs) who went viral last year on a Boston Boxing Promotions event when he set a state record for fastest KO at 13 seconds.

Connecticut’s buzzed about national amateur standout, Alejandro Paulino (1-0, 1 KO), who recently turned professional on a Boston Boxing event and is already considered one of New England’s most promising prospects.

Undefeated heavyweight, James Torney (4-0, 4 KOs) who has been serving as one of Deontay Wilder’s chief sparring partners in preparation for his mega fight with Tyson Fury.

And a who’s who of fighters from one of the hottest regional boxing scene in the country including James Perkins (4-0-1, 3 KOs), Nick Molina (3-0, 1 KO), Travis Gambardella (6-1-2, 2 KOs), Kris Jacobs (3-1-1, 1 KO), Kyle Cusick (2-1) and many more.

Despite knowing all 3 shows would be sold out, it was still important to Czymbor and company that the national audience that the promotion gained during the pandemic not be forgotten. Therefore the Great American Boxing Bash will remain free to watch live and online with commentary from fan favorite, BoxRec’s Grey Johnson and a revolving door of special guest commentators that has included on past broadcasts, boxing legends like Micky Ward.

“After the the amazing viewership we received for our empty venue shows during the pandemic, we wanted those fans from around the country and the world to be able experience the excitement that is Boston Boxing Promotions at the Castleton, a venue which has become New England’s version of the late, great Blue Horizon. We can’t wait to showcase one of the best regional boxing scenes in the country with the Great American Boxing Bash.”

The Great American Boxing Bash presented by Boston Boxing Promotions takes place Friday, July 23rd, Friday, July 30th and Friday August 6th at the Castleton in Windham, New Hampshire.

Tickets for July 23rd are completely sold out. Very limited tickets remain for July 30th and August 6th and are available at www.boxingnh.com. All three nights will be aired live on www.YouTube.com/BoxingBoston