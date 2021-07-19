42-0 light heavyweight will soon have Floyd Mayweather shook over record

July 19th, 2021

Light heavyweight “Zurdo” is coming, and he’s coming for Floyd Mayweather’s record. That’s a promise laid down by Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya.

Recently hitting 42-0, Gilberto Ramirez – the former WBN Prospect of 2012, is on a mission to take what Mayweather prides himself on.

When signing the Mexican star to replace the outgoing Canelo Alvarez, De La Hoya promised one thing.

“The long-term plan is to get him to 52-0. Get him to break the record that Floyd Mayweather holds [by two wins],” outlined De La Hoya.

“We want to get him to that undefeated record, break that record of 50-0.

“Then he will break another record. He was the first Mexican super middleweight champion ever. Now he can be the first fighter to break Floyd Mayweather’s record.”

Impressing with a stoppage of Sullivan Barrera on his Golden Boy debut, Ramirez stands just eight victories from Mayweather.

“I knew I had to come out strong and make a statement. Barrera is a tough, strong opponent who has fought the best,” he said.

“I had visioned all this in training camp and wanted to showcase my skills. Golden Boy did a great job promoting the show, and I wanted to make sure I did my best job in the ring.

“I’ve always loved going to the body early. My team and I have worked on several areas, including improving my body shots that were evident during the fight.

“I’m at my best today! I’m comfortable at this weight and believe the combination of my new and improved power and ring experience makes me a dangerous fighter.”

On how the right went down and working with De La Hoya, Ramirez added: “It was how I had envisioned.

“Oscar (De La Hoya) and his entire staff were great and made us feel comfortable throughout the process.

It was a great show, and I really enjoyed working our first of many shows together.”

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE

The blueprint De La Hoya has laid down could see him surpass the five-weight ex-pound for pound king by 2023.

Mayweather takes pride in holding the benchmark he took from Rocky Marciano. Losing it in retirement in just a few years when Marciano had it for 62 years won’t go down well with the “Money” man.

A world title shot again, one of the current 175 champions could be next on the horizon as Ramirez eyes 43-0.