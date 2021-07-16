Joe Joyce preparing for “Evander Holyfield” style Carlos Takam headbutts

July 16th, 2021

Queensberry Promotions

JOE JOYCE insists he will meet Carlos Takam head-on if his rival gets tricky with his nut.

Joyce gambles his World Heavyweight title future when he risks the WBO International, WBC Silver and Commonwealth crowns against Takam at SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday July 24, live on BT Sport.

Takam’s head work has caused problems for opponents in the past including Anthony Joshua when they clashed in Cardiff in October 2017.

Joshua came through the IBF and WBA World title defence in the tenth round but had difficultly breathing throughout when Takam’s head clattered into his nose during the second round.

Joshua compared Takam to Evander Holyfield when he brought his head up, and said afterwards: “It was harder than a punch – bone on bone.”

Joyce is aware of the dangers especially as he is 6ft 6in tall and has a five inch height advantage over his Cameroon born rival.

Putney’s Joyce said: “It is possibly tactics and his height, but I am prepared.

“We have been working in training on countering that head butt. I am not going to reveal my secrets.

“It’s going to be a tough one, but I think I can get the job done. I am here, ready and waiting.

“I’m definitely going to try and knock out Takam. I think I will find a way sooner or later to get to him.

“Carlos is perhaps the best I have fought. He is always in shape, he is strong, he is durable and you know he can do the rounds.

“He is a problem I will have to deal with on the night and I will.”

Three further title clashes will take place on the undercard of Joe Joyce v Carlos Takam for the WBC Silver and WBO International titles at the SSE Arena, Wembley on July 24.

Hamzah Sheeraz (12-0, 8 KOs) makes the third defence of his WBO European title against Spaniard Ezequiel Gurria (15-1, 3 KOs).

Swansea’s Chris Jenkins (22-3-3, 8 KOs) will finally defend his British and Commonwealth welterweight titles against Nottingham’s Ekow Essuman (14-0, 5 KOs) after recovering from injury.

In a well matched fourth title fight, Peacock gym ace Chris Bourke (9-0, 6 KOs) defends his WBC International super-bantamweight title against Bloxwich’s James Beech Jnr (12-1, 2 KOs).

There is also heavyweight action featuring David Adeleye (6-0, 5 KOs), while Mill Hill’s George Fox (3-0) will make his Queensberry debut. Reading super-featherweight hope Charles Frankham (2-0, 1 KO) has also been added to the stacked bill., along with ‘The Gent’ Micky Burke Jr (4-0, 1 KO) who also returns after his first stoppage victory in November last year.

Tickets are available NOW from AXS.com. Click here to buy tickets.

£50 Tier

£70 Floor/Tier

£100 Floor

£150 Floor