Charles Frankham loses track of time ahead of a long-awaited return

July 16th, 2021

NEW FRANK WARREN lightweight Charles Frankham completely lost track of time when considering exactly how long he has been out of the ring.

The hugely decorated, multi-titled former amateur star returns to the ring on July 24 at the SSE Arena, Wembley with the intention of reminding everybody just why he was considered one of the brightest young talents from within these shores to come through the amateur system.

The actual date of his last venture into the ring is June 21, 2019, but clearly time flies for young Frankham when he isn’t fighting.

“It is a year I think… Is it two? I thought it was a year…,” pondered the winner of 11 National titles – including the junior ABAs and the Three Nations twice – along with a World Youth Championship bronze medal and gold at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships. “I definitely can’t believe it and it shows how quick the time is going. To be honest with you, the last year has been hard for everyone, but to be out of the ring for two years isn’t good.”

For Frankham however, he insists it has been time well spent, beefing up his previously slender frame and working on his art.

“I’ve been working very hard in the gym, practicing a lot of things and obviously I have matured a lot since back then. My body physique is changing. Look back to when I last boxed and I just look like a skinny kid, which is what I was, but now I have been working hard on S&C, eating properly and doing everything right.

“It is all coming together and, even though it sounds silly, every week I can see different parts of my body changing.

“After staying out of the ring for so long and wanting to box for ages I have got with Frank and he has got me out straight away. Now it is my time to show everyone what I have been working on and how good I am.”

Frankham’s work ethic includes making the significant sacrifice of spending his working week away from home at Loughborough University where he is trained by Angel Fernandez on campus.

“Definitely, all my mates and family are back home and even though I have got a few friends around this area it is still not the same,” considered the 21-year-old from Crowthorne in Berkshire. “Obviously I spend more time with Angel and the people at Loughborough than I do with my own family.

“It is not like it is just around the corner where I can go home if I want to. I am 140 miles away and on a Monday morning, first thing, I get up, have a shower, say goodbye then I am gone.

“It is hard at my age to do this, but hopefully it will pay off in the long run.”

Considering his pedigree and amateur accomplishments, coupled with the fact he is with a new promoter after two years out, Frankham insists he will not feel under increased pressure to perform when he is back under the lights at Wembley.

“Not really. Everyone knows how good I am and after two years I am coming back against an opponent who has never been stopped and has boxed a few good people.

“I spoke to Angel the other day and we are just going to go in there, take our time and look to get the rounds in. I will see what he is all about and if I can get the stoppage I will. He said to not go in there and just blast him out because it will be good to get some rounds,” he explained, before acknowledging that he does need to entertain and impress on his debut under the Queensberry banner, pointing out that some new-found punching power has come into play.

“I know that. In the gym, the way I have been punching and everything – to be honest, I don’t know where it has come from! Before I never used to throw body shots and I had an amateur style.

“Things are coming better to me now, and I have been stopping people in sparring with body shots.

“Hopefully all the work I have put in and improvements I have made has done me the world of good and we will soon find out on the 24th. I feel I have got better and I am maturing into my body now and I look a lot better in pictures and clips.

“I am boxing at lightweight for this fight, where I am comfortable having gained some man strength, even though I haven’t stopped growing yet.”

Joe Joyce v Carlos Takam for the WBC Silver and WBO International titles takes place at the SSE Arena, Wembley on July 24.

Hamzah Sheeraz (12-0, 8 KOs) makes the third defence of his WBO European title against Spaniard Ezequiel Gurria (15-1, 3 KOs).

Swansea’s Chris Jenkins (22-3-3, 8 KOs) will finally defend his British and Commonwealth welterweight titles against Nottingham’s Ekow Essuman (14-0, 5 KOs) after recovering from injury.

In a well matched fourth title fight, Peacock gym ace Chris Bourke (9-0, 6 KOs) defends his WBC International super-bantamweight title against Bloxwich’s James Beech Jnr (12-1, 2 KOs).

There is also heavyweight action featuring David Adeleye (6-0, 5 KOs), while Mill Hill’s George Fox (3-0) will make his Queensberry debut. Reading super-featherweight hope Charles Frankham (2-0, 1 KO) has also been added to the stacked bill., along with ‘The Gent’ Micky Burke Jr (4-0, 1 KO) who also returns after his first stoppage victory in November last year.

