RayJay Bermudez vs Bergman Aguillar tops first-ever Dedham show on July 31

July 15th, 2021

Vertex Promotions will present the first professional Massachusetts boxing event in 1 ½ years, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, on Saturday, July 31st at Moseley’s On The Charles, marking the first pro boxing show ever held in the bordering Boston town of Dedham, Massachusetts.

“Vertex Promotions is honored to put on the first live boxing event In Massachusetts since Covid-19,” Vertex Promotions president Dave Clark said. “We are even more excited about the action-packed fight card we were able to put together for our first event.”

Undefeated ABF American West super lightweight champion RayJay “The Destroyer” Bermudez (12-0, 9 KOs) will headline against Bergman “The Snake” Aguillar (15-8-1, 5 KOs), the former WBA FEDALATIN Super Featherweight Champion, in the 8-round, non-title fight main event.

The 23-year-old Bermudez, fighting out of Albany (NY), is trained by his uncle, Hector Bermudez, who has trained multiple world champions including TJ Doheny and Javier Fortuna.

Highly decorated amateur boxer and promising prospect, James “The Slim Reaper” Perella (7-0, 5 KOs), will put his undefeated pro record on the line in the 6-round, co-featured event versus Indiana welterweight Rakim Johnson (6-12-1, 5 KOs). Fighting out of Mansfield, Massachusetts, Perella is a 4-time USA New England Championships and 4-time New England Golden Gloves Champion.

Another New England Golden Gloves champion, undefeated middleweight Francis “Frank The Tank” Hogan (6-0, 6 KOs), will square-off against the toughest opponent of his young career, Isiah Hart (6-1-1, 4 KOs), in a 6-round Special Middleweight Attraction. Hogan is also the reigning New Hampshire Silver Welterweight Champion.

Fighting on the undercard, all in 4-round bouts, are Dorchester (MA) featherweight Troy Anderson, Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, Weymouth (MA) welterweight Eric “Gladiator” Goff (2-0, 2 KOs), vs. Austin Reed Ward (0-6), Boston lightweight Jonathan de Pina (4-1, 3 KOs) vs. Mike Fowler (7-37, 2 KOs), Boston welterweight James Murrin vs. Concord’s (NH) Maycon Oller in a battle of pro-debuting welterweights, Worcester’s (MA) pro debut junior lightweight Alex Rivera vs. Hawaiian Richard “Hit To Hard” Bernard (1-3-1), and Dorchester cruiserweight Bernard Joseph (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Francisco Neto (1-13-1, 1 KO), of Woburn (MA) by way of Brazil.

Championship final matches of the New England Silver Gloves Tournament will precede the evening’s pro card, during the July 31st afternoon, between 2-5 p.m. ET ($20.00 admission fee at door).

Limited tickets for the evening’s pro card will be available at the door for $95.00 (row 1), $85.00 (2nd row), $65.00 (3rd row), $55.00 (general admission) and $45.00 (standing room).

Doors will open at 7 pm. ET with the first bout scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.