Jermell Charlo reveals how hard it was to lose as his twin stayed unbeaten

July 15th, 2021

Esther Lin

Jermell Charlo being the only twin to have lost a fight, was a tough pill to swallow. Avenging that defeat as brother Jermall stayed unbeaten was the perfect tonic.

Now, Jermell has the opportunity to do what his sibling hasn’t done, become a four-belt undisputed title-holder.

Ahead of his clash with WBO champion Brian Castano, Charlo revealed his thoughts.

“Once you lose a fight, that’s the hardest thing. I lost before, and it separates me from my twin brother. He’s never lost,” said Jermell Charlo.

“He’s an undefeated champion right now. I was an undefeated champion that lost, and I had to figure the ropes out. That loss made a big difference for me.

“After I avenged my loss, I came back to fight Jeison Rosario, who was supposedly the new guy. We really trained differently for him because he was a bigger guy. But we stayed strong, and we got it done.”

JERMELL CHARLO on JULY 17

On his challenge against Castano, Charlo added: “I’m excited to be fighting in San Antonio.

“We’re going to get on the road for three-and-a-half hours, listen to some good R&B music on the way, and we’re going to take care of business and have a good time in San Antonio.

“He’s shorter than me. I’m expecting him to try to throw a lot of body shots. Have you ever seen somebody get slept by me? If he runs into the wrong punch, we have a great game plan. We’ll make the adjustments. We don’t stop. We will continue to do what we do.

“I’m not afraid of any man. There’s nothing that can stop me right now. I’m all the way up.

“If he’s saying he’s going to make me risk my life, what do you think I’m going to make him do with his? If you make me risk my life, you better be willing to put your life on the line.

“I’m not the one to play with. I’m not just devastating with my punches. But I’m devastating with my mental. There’s nothing he can do to me that I haven’t seen already. I’ve been in boxing way longer than he can even imagine.

CASTANO

“Brian Castaño is a great fighter. He comes to fight and he doesn’t stop. He does many things that are impressive to the rest of the crowd. I feel that he will fight, he will bang, he will box.

“He will move back. He will move forward with lateral movement.

“Derrick and I have been working hard to prepare for everything. It takes a lot to jump in the ring and become an undisputed champion, and with that being said, I’m going to do everything I can in my willpower to win this fight.

“When I win on July 17, and I unify the belts and become undisputed, that’s just another trophy for me. I want to keep it going. I want to win another world title in the same weight class as my brother. We won them at 154. I want to win them at 160. We’re not done.”