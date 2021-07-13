YouTuber continually pushed as professional despite never facing a boxer

This week, World Boxing News received a notable press release about the imminent return of an infamous YouTuber trying his hand at “fighting” inside the ropes.

Now, fans and media should commend anyone’s bravery for trying their hand at boxing. But when they pretend to be something they are not, it becomes an insult to the real stars of the sport.

The astonishing thing was a reputable company like Showtime attempting to pull the wool over the fans’ eyes. Their opening line told the whole story.

Showtime said: “Global superstar” and “professional boxer” [YouTuber] will take on the toughest test of his burgeoning boxing career. He squares off against former UFC champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley.”

Now, correct me if I’m wrong, but said vlogger has never fought a professional boxer in his life. Therefore, how can he be labeled a professional boxer?

Okay, he has a license. However, those are seemingly given away to the highest bidder in the current climate.

Nonetheless, Showtime continued that the “fight” would happen “in the main event of a professional boxing event. Taking place on Sunday, August 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, live on SHOWTIME PPV.”

PAY PER VIEW

That’s the part we do get, right at the end of that sentence. Pay Per View. That’s what this is all about, the almighty dollar.

If this guy didn’t have millions of minions because he doesn’t mind making an ass of himself, he certainly wouldn’t be in the position he’s in now.

But let’s get it straight here, Showtime is ultimately reaching by even putting “professional” and this “influencer” in the same sentence.

YOUTUBER “DOMINATES”

They even had the brass cojones to state the YouTuber returns after “dominating the first three opponents of his professional boxing career.”

He’s fought three men who had never stepped inside a boxing ring in their life before. It’s certainly nothing to shout about today.

Somehow, all three of those wins got recognized as pro victories. Every real boxing fan should shun that. None of them deserve that honor.

Tyrone Woodley, a great UFC fighter in his own right, crossing over to boxing will be a calculated move. Let’s not get misguided on that one.

At present, every move in the ring by YouTubers gets carefully considered to preserve their run in the sport.

You know the world is losing the plot when even top boxing stars and TV give this charade airtime at the expense of real boxers. It’s reeks of bowing down to social media power.

The sooner we label these freak shows for what they are and stop putting them level or above proper world title fights, the quicker we’ll be able to sort out what’s wrong with the sport.

Several issues need addressing, including titles, mismatches, retired legends putting themselves in danger, and illegal punches. We don’t need anything muddying the waters further.

Sadly, this is not about to change.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.