Frank Bruno and Lennox Lewis could link up in London next month

July 13th, 2021

Old British heavyweight rivals Frank Bruno and Lennox Lewis could be reunited in London next month.

Bruno is an ambassador for bareknuckle boxing company BKB TM – and Lewis has shown an interest in going to shows.

BKB TM boss Joe Smith-Brown said: “Lennox’s wife was at one of our shows before the lockdown and told Lennox he would love it.

“He sent a Tweet to us saying: ‘Inbox me,’ and we will be inviting him to our next show.”

That goes ahead at the Indigo at O2 Arena on Saturday, August 14, and is topped by former Great Britain amateur Dan Chapman taking on veteran Sean George.

That is a battle for Welsh pride and is sure to bring out the best in both fighters the way Bruno and Lewis brought out the best in each other in Cardiff in October 1993.

The build-up to ‘The Battle of Britain’ was tense with Bruno taking legal action against the WBC champion, and the ill-feeling continued into the fight.

Referee Mickey Vann had to lecture both when the action turned ugly in the second.

To the surprise of the bookmakers and delight of the public who held him as the sentimental favorite, Bruno more than held his own when they dueled with lead hands early on.

In the third, he put a right hand behind his jab to have Lewis looking disorganized briefly.

Bruno led on one scorecard at the midway point, and the other two judges had the fight level.

But the momentum seemed to be with Lewis, and possibly sensing that, Bruno went on the attack at the start of the seventh – and left a gap in his defenses.

Lewis launched a sweeping left hook that smacked Bruno flush on the chin, turning his body stiff and his eyes blank.

Power punch after power punch from Lewis followed until the referee jumped in.

Bruno went on to win the world title at the fourth attempt, taking the WBC belt off Oliver McCall in September 1995.