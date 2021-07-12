Amir Khan explains why Terence Crawford would defeat Errol Spence Jr.

Mikey Williams

British former world champion Amir Khan outlined his belief that conqueror Terence Crawford has too much in his locker for Errol Spence Jr.

Crawford missed out on a fight with Manny Pacquiao this summer, given the fact Spence currently holds two versions of the welterweight belt to his one.

Pacquiao steps up in a bid to grasp a title double on August 21st in Las Vegas.

TERENCE CRAWFORD vs. ERROL SPENCE JR.

Khan, who lost to Crawford via stoppage, says if Spence manages to overcome Pacquiao and then secures a fight with “Bud,” he would win the fight.

“What wins him the fight against Spence, in my opinion, is the boxing skills he has and the patience. He will make you wait.

“He counters well, his speed and his power,” Khan told Brian Custer on The Last Stand Podcast.

Holding first-hand knowledge of what it’s like to share the ring with Crawford, Khan is in a prime place to predict the outcome.

FURY vs. WILDER III

While interviewed by Custer, the Bolton man was asked his opinion on the ill-fated heavyweight battle between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

The whole event has been pushed back to October since Khan was asked for his view.

He said: “I got Fury winning again. By knocking him out in the second fight, I think he shows that there are weaknesses that Wilder has.

“I think he is going to try to capitalize on them. He’s going to try to go straight in there for the knockout again,” he added.

Fury vs. Wilder III is finally expected to happen by the end of the year to complete a three-fight saga between the top division superstars.

Regarding Khan himself, the 2004 Olympic silver medalist confirmed he would fight again despite retirement rumors circulating.

He last campaigned in July 2019 when easily defeating Billy Dib.

Listen to more from The Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer on YouTube and Linktree.