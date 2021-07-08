Top Rank: No plans to delay Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III date – yet

July 8th, 2021

Top Rank released a statement obtained by WBN stating there are no plans to move the date for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III at present.

The reaction comes after rumors began that Fury’s camp was riddled with Covid-19. Currently, Top Rank is monitoring the situation.

They said: “We continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team, and the status of the event has not changed to date.”

Wilder and his team continue to prepare for a fight with Fury on July 24th in just over two weeks.

Co-manager Shelly Finkel, contacted by WBN on Thursday morning [Las Vegas time] about the issue, said he’s in the dark about the situation.

The New Yorker exclusively told World Boxing News when asked directly: “Not as far as we know,” on whether the clash will get pushed back.

Both fighters are preparing with their trainers Malik Scott [Wilder] and SugarHill Steward [Fury]. They are due to finish camp at the end of next week.

If there is an uncontrollable outbreak of Covid-19 inside Fury’s Top Rank Gym, the bout would almost certainly get delayed.

DEONTAY WILDER UPDATE

Fury is training in Las Vegas. Wilder is working out alongside former sparring partner Malik Scott.

“The Bronze Bomber” updated from his camp this week.

“Sixteen rds it went down,” said Wilder. “What’s understood don’t have to be explained.”

Scott responded: (Clears throat) First of all, it was eighteen rounds young champ.

“Pease be more precise when describing this darkroom lifestyle.”

Needing a much better performance this time around, Wilder switched trainers after ditching Mark Breland. The former Olympic gold medalist was the man who threw in the towel in the rematch saving Wilder from a worse Fury beating.

Despite seemingly helping Wilder, Breland was shelved.