Manny Pacquiao met by VADA drug testers upon US arrival following row

July 6th, 2021

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao underwent his first VADA test this week as he embarked on the Los Angeles leg of his training camp for Errol Spence Jr.

Linking up with Freddie Roach, Pacquiao entered the US. He got immediately met by testers instructing the Filipino Senator to give his first sample.

It comes on the back of a row erupting on social media involving Snac’s Victor Conte and Pacquiao’s MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons.

Both men duked it out over the matter last month, although Pacquiao and Spence insisted all testing procedures were already agreed.

Now, Pacquiao made a point to confirm his encounter with the drug testing agency.

“I hope master Freddie Roach isn’t mad at me for being late for my first day of training at the Wild Card,” said Pacquiao.

“I had to give Vada Testing a deposit first, he added.

MANNY PACQUIAO vs. ERROL SPENCE DRUG ROW

Conte, a controversial figure on the subject, kicked off the initial argument with claims Pacquiao was not signed up.

He aired his views and was soon put straight by Gibbons.

“My understanding is Manny Pacquiao, and Errol Spence Jr are still not enrolled in VADA testing,” stated Conte.

“Errol did twelve weeks with Mikey [for their fight]. Manny did commission testing only for [the Keith] Thurman [fight in 2019].

“Why does Manny seem to refuse VADA?” – he questioned.

Gibbons responded: “When you need some steroids, call this tool! Also, he sells used cars that run on HGH. The best deals in the Bay Area!

“And SNAC on my nuts!”

Later, he said: “My Friend, both [Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence] got enrolled in VADA. SNAC on my NUTS!

“Scum of the earth for spreading false rumors. The World will be a better place [the rest of the sentence not worth repeating].”

VADA CONFIRMATION

Despite the intense exchange of words, Conte had more to say. He insisted it wasn’t the case. He argued that VADA had not revealed the information yet.

“It would be terrific for boxing if what you claim is, in fact, true. Props to both Manny and Spence if they have, in fact, recently enrolled in VADA.

“Clean boxing is important, with bodily harm being the objective of the sport. Unfortunately, Mr. Gibbons has resorted to name-calling. Boxing deserves to know the truth.

“Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. are NOT enrolled in VADA. Manny and [Keith] Thurman did not do VADA either [for their July 2019 bout].

“All boxers that enroll in VADA are identified with a welcome tweet. No such tweet exists,” pointed out Conte.

As Manny Pacquiao has now confirmed, VADA Testing is involved in the build-up for what will be a welterweight collision for the ages taking place on August 21.

