41-0 light heavyweight adds toppling Canelo to Floyd Mayweather target

July 6th, 2021

Sye Williams

Golden Boy’s new light heavyweight star Gilberto Ramirez has admitted his end goal is to knock Canelo Alvarez off his perch at the top of the sport.

“Zurdo” debuts under Oscar De La Hoya soon and wants another world title within twelve months.

Once captured, Ramirez hopes to overhaul pound-for-pound king Canelo at some point in the future.

Ramirez got welcomed to SiriusXM’s At the Fights recently. He spoke on his fight with Sullivan Barrera and potential future opponents and even another weight change there.

At present, securing a two-weight world title win is the number one priority. However, eclipsing Canelo and eventually breaking Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 record is also on the list.

Currently nine fights from Mayweather, De La Hoya wants to do all he can to make sure Ramirez breaks the record.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT RUN

Among the topics Ramirez covered are as follows:

The fact he used to train with Sullivan Barrera a while ago.

He’s pleased that his training camp went well and is looking forward to putting on a show.

All his experience in sparring partners in the different weight classes should be beneficial for his training.

He’s out to prove to the world that he is the best.

He feels like he is in the right weight class looks forward to showing off his power in the ring.

Canelo Alvarez is the face of boxing, specifically Mexican boxing, but he believes he will be that face one day.

Looking forward to fighting in a big stadium and front of a big crowd.

Sullivan Barrera is going to come into this fight prepared and ready to go.

He wants to go for the division belt.

