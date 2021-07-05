Two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury set for first-ever title defense

July 5th, 2021

Champion Tyson Fury finally has a first-ever world heavyweight title defense lined up against WBC number one, Deontay Wilder, on July 24 in Las Vegas.

Despite reigning twice as the best top division fighter on the planet and winning every single world title on offer, Fury has never actually put any of those straps on the line.

That will happen this summer as Wilder steps up for a high-profile trilogy.

Fury vs. Wilder III will see two heavyweight kings meet for a third world title showdown as the undefeated WBC world champion known as “The Gypsy King” faces a former long-time heavyweight champion who goes by the moniker “The Bronze Bomber.”

The PPV event happens on Saturday, July 24, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

HEAVYWEIGHT FUED

It’s the resumption of one of the great heavyweight feuds, and Fury vs. Wilder III will be broadcast live from the boxing capital of the world.

As in the rematch, Fury is promising fireworks in his first title defense.

“I’m excited to be once again fighting in Las Vegas, the home of The Gypsy King,” Fury said. “For the last 18 months, I’ve been living rent-free in Deontay Wilder’s head.

“He got smashed to pieces in our last fight, and for some reason, he wants it again. Let’s go. The Big Dosser is getting knocked spark out.”

Wilder, as always, was in a defiant mood when sharing a video of his hard work in training.

He said: “You say you’re a semi-truck, but I’m a freight train!”

TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER III

July 24th will be a heavyweight spectacular as an all-top division card was confirmed exclusively to World Boxing News by Bob Arum before the official announcement.

Arum’s words have since gotten rubberstamped. The Pay Per View undercard will see 2016 Nigerian Olympian “The One and Only” Efe Ajagba take on fellow unbeaten Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sánchez.

The pair meet in the 10-round co-main event. Plus, there’s a twelve-round rematch between Finland’s Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius and Polish star Adam “Babyface” Kownacki.

Furthermore, the eight-round PPV opener will see Toledo-born Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson step up in class against undefeated Russian contender Vladimir Tereshkin.

Fury vs. Wilder III tickets are on sale now, and fans can purchase them at www.t-mobilearena.com or www.axs.com.