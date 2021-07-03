Jean Pascal status as “regular WBA champion” is currently “under review”

July 3rd, 2021

Stephanie Trapp

Following revelations regarding failed drug tests and the cancellation of a fight on the Floyd Mayweather undercard, Jean Pascal has found his current WBA Champion status “under review.”

The Haitian-Canadian got dropped from the Mayweather Pay Per View last month. WBN lead contributor Dan Rafael revealed that Pascal failed for three separate substances through the VADA Testing Program.

Days later, it emerged a fourth adverse finding had come to light for EPO. Pascal’s only comments since were to state he’d clear his name and that at least one of his tests was negative for at least one of the substances.

In a Twitter exchange with Rafael, Pascal said: “I know your narrative has to make me look guilty.

“That’s why you didn’t mention I was negative in my third test for trenbolone. You didn’t tell [people] the amount. It’s because it was only a picogram.

“I am innocent! I will prove it. Laugh now, but we’ll see who will laugh last.”

Firing back, Rafael said: “My “narrative” is reporting factual results of drug tests.”

Pascal concluded: “Where is the fact about my negative test of trenbolone?”

WBA CHAMPION

But the WBA, whose decision-making gets continually questioned, has rightly decided to look into keeping Pascal as their secondary champion.

A failure to act and strip Pascal immediately, though, has to be thrown into the mix.

Dmitry Bivol is the current champion overall (and should be the only champion). However, Pascal getting stripped seems a foregone conclusion given the factual information Rafael received.

Pascal can choose to open the “B” sample. But the chances of that rendering an alternative result are slim-to-none.

Should Pascal be removed as title-holder, as expected, interim ruler Robin Krasniqi is likely to be put forward to face number two Joshua Buatsi for the vacant strap.

As it stands, Pascal faces an uphill battle to repair his reputation, having been roundly blasted by Badou Jack and his promoter Leonard Ellerbe.

Jack was due to be in the opposite corner of a high-profile rematch. In his place, Jack “The Ripper” scored an easy victory.

WBN will monitor this story.

