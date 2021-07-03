Floyd Mayweather PPV total pressures Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III

Floyd Mayweather breaking the magic million mark on Pay Per View at the age of 44 has put distinct pressure on the forthcoming Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder trilogy.

As the heavyweight division’s glamor fight for the past three years, numbers increased for each Fury-Wilder match-up. Now, there’s added demand that the WBC title fight gets over that exact figure in household sales.

World Boxing News broke the news first in an exclusive interview with Bob Arum that Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder II had totaled 1.2 million PPV’s overall. It’s a figure that included streaming sales online.

Now, Mayweather or CEO Leonard Ellerbe are both yet to confirm whether their benchmark includes those streams.

Ellerbe said: “Floyd just did over a million buys with a YouTuber. The Wilder vs. Fury PPV did 800k and was heavily promoted by ESPN/FOX.

“Just let that sit there for a minute!”

Therefore, Fury vs. Wilder needs to hit that figure without relying on any other avenue.

They already broke the gate receipts record for a top division battle at the MGM Grand. Moving the third clash to the T-Mobile Arena gives them the chance to break records at an arena with a bigger capacity.

A lot depends on the undercard. At present, Arum, Top Rank, Al Haymon, and Premier Boxing Champions have been very clever in this respect.

Securing an all-heavyweight Pay Per View line-up is a masterstroke and could be the final push to get Fury vs. Wilder over the million without streaming.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER CARD

Discussing Floyd Mayweather’s effort against a YouTube no-hoper, UFC boss Dana White blamed the rest of the card. This line-up got cited as the main reason Floyd didn’t sell more than what he planned to do.

“It’s exactly what boxing has always been,” White stated at a UFC presser. “You create this energy around a fight where you’re like ‘oh this [is exciting]’ and then you watch it, and then you turn the TV off and go, ‘I just wasted another evening.

“I should have gone out and done something else.’ I don’t ever want people feeling like that when they turn the TV off watching some of our fights.

“You’re going to have the fans, you’ll have a card one night, and they’ll be like ‘this card, blah, blah, blah.’ Then you watch the card, and the card is unbelievable.

“You get at least two, three, or four great fights that probably didn’t expect. Then when you turn the TV off, you’re glad you watched it.

“That’s the product that I sell. That’s what I’m into,” he added.

TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER BILL

Fury vs. Wilder seems to have that interest developed already with just three weeks to go by adding the likes of Jared Anderson, Efe Ajagba vs. Frank Sanchez, and a rematch between Adam Kownacki and Robert Helenius.

There’s a real chance that sales will be high from the beginning of this one before the main event blows the roof of the Las Vegas strip.

