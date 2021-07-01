Amir Khan: Kell Brook delay down to Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao

July 1st, 2021

Lawrence Lustig

Amir Khan has revealed that he delayed a fight with UK rival Kell Brook for so long due to his time spent chasing Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao to no avail.

The former super-lightweight ruler and current welterweight contender admitted his need to get either Mayweather or Pacquiao in the ring outweighed that of facing Brook.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER & MANNY PACQUIAO CHASE

Khan also told Brian Custer that his dislike for Brook’s disrespect was another significant opportunity to teach the Sheffield man some patience.

“I knew it would be a big fight in the UK, but I was chasing Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao,” he told The Last Stand Podcast. “I was making more money in America, being honest with you that’s why.

“Plus, with all the negative things he was saying, bad-mouthing he was doing, I wanted to teach a lesson a little bit as well.

“[I thought at the time], You might be champion, but you’re still not going to fight me. I’m my own champion.

“Obviously, you needed a name like me, so he needed me more than I needed him.

“But we’re both British, and Kell always runs his mouth. I think a lot of people want to see me shut his mouth.”

AMIR KHAN vs. KELL BROOK

Asked if the fight still sells today despite a massive lack of disinterest from the majority of British fans, Khan added: “When there’s drama involved, and there’s a bit of a story behind it, you know it’s only going to sell even bigger.”

Pay Per View chances for Khan vs. Brook may have sailed due to an unwillingness to fork out cash for the long-drawn-out clash. But with Eddie Hearn now on a streaming service in DAZN, the fight could work on a non-PPV basis.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Khan needs a comeback win first and foremost, though. He believes a big comeback is on the horizon and wants a return to the ring this fall.

“I want to be back in the ring towards the end of the year – definitely. It could be October, November time. I’m back in training again,” he concluded.

Listen to more from The Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer on YouTube and Linktree.