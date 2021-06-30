Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk sparring partner Jordan Thompson joins Matchroom

Undefeated Cruiserweight Jordan Thompson has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom.

The 6’ 6” 28-year-old from Manchester has won all ten of his fights since turning professional in December 2015 – with eight of those wins coming inside the distance – and has enjoyed world class sparring with WBC Heavyweight World Champion Tyson Fury and former Undisputed Cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk.

‘Troublesome’ has suffered a stop-start tenure in the paid ranks but can now look forward to making his mark in an exciting British Cruiserweight division that contains the likes of new Matchroom stablemates Lawrence Okolie, Tommy McCarthy and Chris Billam-Smith.

“I can’t wait to get going again, my career’s been a rollercoaster so far but I’m here now and ready to fulfil my potential,” said Thompson. “I’ve always been told patience is a virtue and that timing is everything. My time is now.

“I’ve been on a steady grind for a while now, in the gym staying ready so I’m just excited to finally get back in there and go through the gears. I’m in a very good place right now with an amazing team behind me and the best promoter in the business.

“My goals in boxing are pretty simple, to become World Champion, fulfil my potential and make all those who believe in me proud. As well as being able to add to the family collection of World Champions of course! When it’s all said and done as long as my Mum, Dad and family are proud I’ll be a very happy individual.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Jordan to the Matchroom team and I look forward to guiding his progress in the red hot domestic Cruiserweight scene,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Jordan is an exciting, heavy-handed fresh talent who looks the part in and out of the ring.

“The Cruiserweight division is on fire at the moment and I’m sure Jordan will be watching the Tommy McCarthy vs. Chris Billam-Smith Fight Camp showdown with interest next month as he looks to work his way towards domestic Titles and beyond.”