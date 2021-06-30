Mike Tyson: You can’t rule Manny Pacquiao out, he can mess you up!

June 30th, 2021

Former undisputed heavyweight champion “Iron” Mike Tyson has warned Errol Spence regarding his clash with Filipino great Manny Pacquiao this summer.

Tyson, speaking on a recent edition of his podcast alongside Floyd Mayweather team member Badou Jack, addressed the welterweight super-fight on August 21.

“The Baddest Man on the Planet” pointed to the way Pacquiao dealt with the challenge of Keith Thurman in his last fight as grounds to give the eight-weight champion a real shot against the unified ruler in the division.

On Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence, Tyson said: “It’s going to be a good fight.

“You can’t rule out Pacquiao because he beat Thurman. Pac can move, and that can mess you up,” he added.

Ex-world champion Jack, adding his opinion, stated: “I think Spence is gonna win, but you never know.”

MIKE TYSON vs. LENNOX LEWIS II

The subject of Mike Tyson taking on old adversary Lennox Lewis in the fall then came up. “Mike wins this one” was an immediate reaction to the fact Tyson was sitting on the same sofa.

Tyson didn’t want to give too much away himself, though. Mainly because talks remain ongoing and nothing has gotten confirmed yet.

Pointing to his attitude against Lewis back in the day when Tyson threatened “to eat his children” and bit the Briton on the leg during a press conference, Tyson said: “I was so mad back in the day.”

Not wanting to dwell, Tyson turned his attention to Jack’s planned run at 200 pounds.

“I think you will do well at cruiserweight,” said Tyson. Jack responded: “I have to put a little more weight on and eat.”

Initially, Tyson had revealed that the Lewis fight would happen again in September. Without an official announcement in the next two weeks, that’s likely to be pushed back.

Whether Lewis has even accepted the advances of Tyson for a “Legends Only League” rematch is not yet clear either at this point.

Roving reporter Elie Seckbach sat in on the conversation for Tyson’s “HotBoxin Podcast.” UFC legend Henry Cejudo was also in attendance for the taping.

Fans can watch the full episode on YouTube now.