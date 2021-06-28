Brandon Glanton, Efetobor Apochi in breakout Fight of the Year candidate

June 28th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Fighting on a Premier Boxing Champions undercard, cruiserweight Brandon Glanton and Efetobor Apochi engaged in a breakout war for their respective careers.

Glanton and Apochi immersed themselves into battle for ten rounds in what WBN’s Dan Rafael labeled “a Sick, Sick Fight of the Year candidate” after witnessing the action.

It happened in the co-main event on FOX before David Morrell Jr. vs. Mario Cázares.

Glanton (14-0, 11 KOs) defeated Apochi (11-1, 11 KOs) by split decision in their 10-round bout. The winner scored a knockdown to close out the sixth stanza as Apochi fell into the ropes.

That knockdown proved the difference as judge Nelson Vazquez scored the contest 96-93 for Apochi. But he was overruled by judges Mike Fitzgerald and John Mariano, who scored 95-94 for Glanton. The loss is the first of Apochi’s professional career.

“I knew it was a close fight because, at the very end, he didn’t hurt me, but I staggered,” said Glanton. “We always talk about balance in the gym, though.

“I got the split decision because balance is something that we constantly work on [in the gym]. But he didn’t hurt me. That’s why I was able to keep fighting.

OMG what a fight!!!!! #ApochiGlanton go to war for 10 rounds on @PBConFOX. That was a sick, sick fight of the year candidate. #boxing — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) June 28, 2021

BRANDON GLANTON vs. EFETOBOR APOCHI II

“Thank God the judges saw it the right way,” continued Glanton. “That knockdown is something we worked on in the gym. I hope the boxing world sees what my coach is doing.

“The small details, the intricate things, make the difference in a fight like this. All the little details that my coach schools me on is what he told me would be the difference in this fight, and I’ll be damned if it wasn’t.”

“What can I say?” asked Apochi. “I thought I won the fight. I used my jab, showed some heart, had some good movement in there. But I’m not the judge.

“I don’t know what they saw, but I thought that I did what I had to do. He’s a tough guy. I won’t take anything away from him. He took some tough shots, and he was still there.”

On the possibility of a rematch, which would get welcomed with open arms, Glanton added: “If they want the rematch, then I’ll do it again.

“I think I’ve proven what I needed to prove, but it’s easier the second time.”

“Of course, I want a rematch with Glanton,” continued Apochi. “I want a rematch with him right now!”