Manny Pacquiao world title missing as Errol Spence tickets go on sale

June 24th, 2021

An official announcement for Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr. was missing a vital part of the puzzle when revealed to World Boxing News on Thursday.

The consensus was that Pacquiao would be reinstated as WBA ‘Super” welterweight champion ahead of the summer Pay Per View showdown.

As Premier Boxing Champions sent out the information, no mention of Pacquiao’s title was forthcoming.

WBN understood President Gilberto Mendoza was personally overseeing giving the “Pacman” his belt back to unify the contest.

Either Mendoza had a change of heart over the matter, or Pacquiao will be able to reclaim his prize in the coming weeks.

WBA chiefs moved to strip Pacquiao of the belt he took from Keith Thurman during the pandemic. This shocking happening came to be despite the WBA failing to order a mandatory fight.

Pacquiao was due to be pitted against Yordenis Ugas, the “regular” ruler, in the future. But instead of issuing the 42-year-old with an ultimatum, the WBA gave Ugas the crown.

Ugas was then suddenly in line to battle Spence. However, as talks progressed, Pacquiao came calling and changed the course of history.

MANNY PACQUIAO vs. ERROL SPENCE JR TICKETS

Ticket information has since gotten released as Pacquiao awaits his fate with the WBA.

PBC’s statement on purchasing entry to the fight stated fans would be able to get theirs this week.

“Eight-division world champion and Philippine Senator Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao and undefeated unified WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. will meet in a blockbuster championship showdown.

“The fight headlines a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Saturday, August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“This battle for welterweight supremacy will pit the division’s reigning king against a legend of the sport which has proven in recent years that he is still worthy of his long-held standing.

“Tickets for the live event are on sale tomorrow, Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased through t-mobilearena.com and axs.com.”

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.